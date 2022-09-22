"He is just not talented enough; Why he’s still there in F1"- Fans react to Williams boss' '2021 Abu Dhabi GP affected Nicholas Latifi' remarks

Jost Capito, the team principal and CEO of Williams, believes that Nicholas Latifi's performance has been greatly impacted following what happened at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He mentioned that the team has been working with Latifi a lot to make him better in the car and that he has improved a lot. Yet, what happened at the Yas Marina circuit remains a scar for the Canadian.

“We had to give him the confidence. Yeah. And we said that there was nothing wrong, everything was fine.”

Nicholas Latifi has struggled with his pace ever since he became a part of the team, and it's made him one of the slowest drivers on the grid. It has always been difficult for him to compete with his teammates, and now, the chances of his contract extension with the team seem small.

However, Jost Capito, who acquired Williams, believes that Latifi is indeed improving, and might as well get a contract extension soon.

Fans remain unimpressed by Nicholas Latifi; disagree with Jost Capito

Spectators and fans believe that having Latifi on the team is unnecessary, and are convinced that he is one of the major reasons why the team is running low on points.

They posted their opinions about the Canadian on Twitter. Here are some of the highlighted ones:

jeroen @jeroenscholte50 @formularacers_ And what affected his driving before AD 2021? @formularacers_ And what affected his driving before AD 2021?

João Nascimento 🏁✠ @_sorriso_21 @Evil_Orso

I guess he is afraid after Jeddah when he destroyed his car twice, since then looks like he's not even pushing @formularacers_ I don't think soI guess he is afraid after Jeddah when he destroyed his car twice, since then looks like he's not even pushing @Evil_Orso @formularacers_ I don't think soI guess he is afraid after Jeddah when he destroyed his car twice, since then looks like he's not even pushing

Emm Pe @VogeltheBird @formularacers_ there is literally no reason Latifi DESERVES a drive in F1. He got the money, thats it. He is a decent guy, i dont hate him or anything. He is just not talented enough to be a legitimate f1 driver. Every word from Capito defending him is due to the money he brings to the team @formularacers_ there is literally no reason Latifi DESERVES a drive in F1. He got the money, thats it. He is a decent guy, i dont hate him or anything. He is just not talented enough to be a legitimate f1 driver. Every word from Capito defending him is due to the money he brings to the team

Andrew Kerobo @Robocop_70 @formularacers_ He was mid before this. He looks even worse now that Haas aren’t the consistent backmarker this year @formularacers_ He was mid before this. He looks even worse now that Haas aren’t the consistent backmarker this year

Jost Capito believes Nicholas Latifi "has improved"

Capito believes that Latifi has been training and improving a lot, however, what has stopped him from performing at his best is the crash in Abu Dhabi. During the final laps of the title-decider of the 2021 season, Latifi lost control of his Williams and crashed, triggering a safety car. The safety car helped Max Verstappen get ahead of Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the race to clinch the World Championship.

F24 @Formula24hrs | Nicholas Latifi says it is easier to defend than overtake in the Williams.



[f1fall.com] | Nicholas Latifi says it is easier to defend than overtake in the Williams. ⚠️ | Nicholas Latifi says it is easier to defend than overtake in the Williams.[f1fall.com]

Capito believes that the crash had an impact on Nicholas Latifi and anybody going through something similar would understand.

“It would have affected my driving a lot. I am absolutely convinced about this. This is why we gave him the confidence and supported him all the season and knew he would come back.”

However, many fans believe that he isn't talented enough to be on the grid. His latest performance against temporary teammate Nyck de Vries (Formula E Driver) has backed up the argument.

That said, many believe that he is only part of the team due to "financial reasons."

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far