Nicholas Latifi breaks social media silence with a surprising new announcement

Former Williams F1 driver Nicholas Latifi recently announced that he would be pursuing an MBA degree. The Canadian raced in F1 until 2022, after which he was replaced by rookie Logan Sargeant.

After the 2022 F1 season, the Canadian was not seen participating in any racing series. Hence, he decided to walk on another path that he had always wanted to walk on.

He posted an official statement on both his Instagram and Twitter accounts. He explained how he had no plans to race in 2023 and how different he felt with his new routine. He said:

"As of recently, I have some news I’d like to share with all of you. I decided very early on in the year that I wouldn’t have any racing plans for 2023. It definitely felt very strange not having the same routine I’d been in for over half my life. Knowing that I wouldn’t be behind the wheel of a race car this year, I had obviously begun to think of what could be next for me, whether that involved racing or something completely different."

The former F1 driver later stated that he wants to pursue another path, which is an MBA degree. He added:

"I decided that for the immediate future, I wanted to take some time and pursue a different avenue and focus on another path."

"Growing up, I always had a keen interest in the world of business, and I always said it was something I would’ve studied at university had I not gone the racing route. With that in mind, and knowing I might be taking a break from racing, I decided that I want to pursue an MBA degree and focus on something that would transform the next phase of my life."

Nicholas Latifi further revealed that he has been accepted into the MBA program at London Business School (LBS) and will begin his studies next month.

Nicholas Latifi felt fortunate to drive in F1 for three years

Back in 2022, Nicholas Latifi drove his last race in Abu Dhabi before leaving Formula 1. He understood the massive opportunity he was given to drive in the sport and was extremely grateful for it. During a press conference ahead of the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Sportskeeda was present, the Williams driver said:

"Many drivers would kill to drive one race, let alone, three years in F1, so I'm very grateful for that and just looking to enjoy it as much as I can."

After 2022, he was replaced by young Logan Sargeant from America. Nicholas Latifi did not participate in any other racing series after leaving F1.