Nicholas Latifi's departure has led to a positive outcome for F1

Nicholas Latifi will not be a part of the F1 grid next season. As a result, for the first time in a while, the grid will not feature a pay-driver.

Latifi was the sole pay-driver on the 2022 F1 grid. His departure from Williams and getting replaced by Logan Sargeant, a Williams academy driver and a young upstart, has surely changed the landscape of the grid.

What is a pay-driver?

The term 'Pay-Driver' is used to describe a driver that is part of the F1 grid only because of the financial support he brings to the team. If it wasn't for this, the driver would not be in F1.

However, if a driver brings finances but is also capable of racing in F1, then he's not considered a pay-driver. For instance, drivers like Lando Norris and Sergio Perez brought considerable financial gain with them to their respective teams when they joined the sport. However, the two of them were always worthy of being an F1 driver and have proven themselves.

The Casual(F1) Fan @SportsUnplugge1 Just realized something, after a long long time(I don't even know when was the last time this happened), the F1 grid will not have a pay driver on the grid. Nicholas Latifi was the last pay driver on the grid last season, with him gone, we don't have any pay driver on the F1 grid Just realized something, after a long long time(I don't even know when was the last time this happened), the F1 grid will not have a pay driver on the grid. Nicholas Latifi was the last pay driver on the grid last season, with him gone, we don't have any pay driver on the F1 grid

On the 2022 F1 grid, Nicholas Latifi was a name that popped up often. His record at Williams and the way he was dominated by his teammates George Russell and Alex Albon gave the impression that the driver was just not good enough for F1.

However, the fact that Williams are in such good financial health that it can afford to let Latifi go and bank on a young Logan Sargeant bodes well for the sport.

Who could be considered a pay-driver on the current grid?

Two particular names pop up from the current grid when we talk about pay drivers - Lance Stroll and Guanyu Zhou.

Lance Stroll is part of Aston Martin because his father owns the team. That is the primary and sole reason why a team with an abundance of resources has Stroll in its team. Having said that, if we take a close look at Stroll's record, it's not of a driver who doesn't belong on the grid.

Stroll has a pole position to his name, that too in one of the seasons where Mercedes had one of its most dominant runs (2020). He has secured multiple podiums as well, that too, without driving for the three big teams on the grid.

The Canadian might be enjoying some privileges because of his father but he would have been an F1 driver regardless.

Similarly, Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou might have received backing from investors, but his first year showed that he belongs to the circuit. Looking at the F1 grid at present, there isn't a typical pay driver left after Nicholas Latifi's exit. This should be looked at as a step forward for the sport.

Where will Nicholas Latifi race next season?

The Canadian driver's future has not yet become clear. He was rumored to be joining Penske in IndyCar, but those rumors have died down. In all likelihood, Nicholas Latifi will be headed that way only when Formula-E's season is about to start and he's not linked with any team there.

Tim Hauraney @timhauraney Speaking with Nicholas Latifi, says that recent IndyCar reports of him joining the series or Chip Ganassi Racing weren't true & that:



"..It's poor journalism..I haven't decided what I'm doing." Latifi went on to explain that he's still evaluating other championships & teams. Speaking with Nicholas Latifi, says that recent IndyCar reports of him joining the series or Chip Ganassi Racing weren't true & that: "..It's poor journalism..I haven't decided what I'm doing." Latifi went on to explain that he's still evaluating other championships & teams.

There have been many F1 discards who have found a home in IndyCar and achieved a lot of success. Drivers like Marcus Ericcson have become established forces in that series and should serve as a motivation for Nicholas Latifi.

At the moment, with the future of Latifi not decided, we can only speculate where he might end up.

