Nico Hulkenberg details his F1 comeback has been better than his first stint in the sport

Nico Hulkenberg has opened up about how his return to F1 has been more rewarding than his initial stint in the sport.

The German driver made a full-time comeback to the F1 grid after spending three seasons without a permanent seat, following his departure from Renault at the end of 2019.

During that period, Nico Hulkenberg largely took on reserve driver duties, stepping in for BWT Racing Point in 2020 and subsequently, Aston Martin in 2021 and 2022.

However, the German’s opportunity for a full-time drive came in 2023 when Haas Racing signed him to replace Mick Schumacher.

Nico Hulkenberg seized the chance, delivering a series of strong performances, including several points finishes in the 2024 season.

This impressive form ultimately earned him a long-term contract with Stake F1, as the team prepares for its transition into Audi F1.

Reflecting on his career and the challenges he faced in making a comeback after losing his seat in 2019, Nico Hulkenberg spoke with Racing News 365 about how the sport’s ever-evolving dynamics have allowed him to remain competitive while many of his contemporaries have faded away.

"Well, it is all about the dynamics of Formula 1, it is all about where you are with the team and how competitive are you," stated Hulkenberg.

The Sauber driver, when asked about how it felt being the sole survivor from the drivers from the 2010s, commented:

"Ultimately at the end of the day, it is about bringing results, bringing value to the team and I think the comeback [with Haas] in 2023 and then last year was very positive and successful.

"That kind of gave me this new opportunity and deal with Sauber and then next year with Audi.

Nico Hulkenberg also admitted that he’s enjoying F1 now more than ever, finding greater fulfillment in his second spell in the sport.

"I've had a really good time, enjoyed myself probably more than ever before in Formula 1, even more than in my first stint, feel it, love it, live it."

Nico Hulkenberg joins the list of oldest F1 drivers in 2025

Nico Hulkenberg during the Formula 1 Testing In Abu Dhabi in 2024 - Source: Getty

Nico Hulkenberg is also among the oldest drivers on the 2025 F1 grid. The Stake team driver, at 37 years of age, is only behind Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton on the list of the grid’s oldest competitors.

The German is currently the only surviving driver from the 2010 era after both Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo were replaced by their respective teams ahead of the upcoming season.

The next oldest driver on the grid after Hulkenberg is Haas driver Esteban Ocon, who is 28.

The 2025 F1 season will kick off with pre-season testing in Bahrain from February 26 to 28, ahead of the season opener at the Australian Grand Prix.

