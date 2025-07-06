Nico Hulkenberg's parents, wife, and siblings: All about the German's family

Kick Sauber F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg finally broke his duck in the sport and claimed the elusive podium at the 2025 British Grand Prix. The German driver made his debut in the sport in 2010 with Williams F1 and burst onto the limelight after taking his sole pole position in the rainy conditions in Brazil that year.

However, for the entirety of his F1 career, the 37-year-old has toiled in the midfield of the sport while racing for several teams on the grid. In his decade-long journey, he has made a name for himself as one of the most consistent drivers on the grid, known for his single-lap prowess.

Many had anticipated that he would have a relatively low-profile 2025 season with the Hinwil-based outfit before it was taken over by Audi at the end of the year. But the Swiss team has performed incredibly in the last couple of races and scored 41 points, with Nico Hulkenberg scoring 37 of those.

The former Haas F1 driver also finds himself sitting in P9 in the drivers' standings behind Alex Albon, who is leading the midfield pack. Hulkenberg is one of the most popular drivers and is currently the third oldest on the grid.

All about Nico Hulkenberg's family

Nico Hulkenberg was born to Klaus Dieter Hulkenberg and Susanne Hulkenberg in Emmerich am Rhein, North Rhine-Westphalia, in West Germany. The former Haas and Renault driver's father owned a shipping company named company, Hulkenberg Spedition e. K, where the F1 driver also trained in his early years.

Due to his father's business, the German driver's karting career soared without any financial troubles, with his parents supporting him every step of the way. His mother, Susanne, has remained away from the spotlight, with not much information available about her life.

Nico Hulkenberg also has a sister named Stephanie, but similar to their mother, not much information is available to the public.

However, the newest F1 podium sitter's wife, Eglė Ruškytė, is a popular figure in the F1 social media world. The Lithuanian fashion designer and German driver have been together since 2015. They got engaged in 2020 and tied the knot in June 2021. She often accompanies her husband on race weekends.

The pair shares a young daughter named Noemi Sky, who was born in 2021, and has made several appearances in the paddock since Nico's return to the track in 2023 after a brief hiatus.

Nico Hulkenberg and his family live in Monaco, and the German driver is fluent in four languages.

