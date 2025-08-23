Nico Hulkenberg shares adorable picture with daughter Noemi as summer break comes to an end

Nico Hulkenberg has shared an adorable picture of himself with his daughter Noemi as the family enjoyed the last few days of the F1 summer break. The German driver has been on vacation with his wife, Egle Ruskyte, and daughter amid the ongoing break, which commenced after the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Away from the race track, Hulkenberg is one of only two fathers on the current F1 grid. He welcomed his daughter Noemi in September 2021.

Naturally, the 38-year-old has been spending his time off during the F1 summer break with his family. On Saturday (Aug 23), Hulkenberg took to his Instagram story to share an adorable image, posing for a photo with his three-year-old daughter, as the father-daughter duo enjoyed their time in the sea.

Screen grab from Nico Hulkenberg's Instagram story [via Instagram/@hulkhulkenberg]

This comes in the final few days of the summer break, as the F1 circus restarts next week with the Dutch Grand Prix, scheduled from August 29-31. Nico Hulkenberg will be hoping to continue his fine form post the break, amid Sauber's resurgence.

The Swiss team has become increasingly competitive in the 2025 season, especially since they brought major updates at the Spanish Grand Prix in June. Hulkenberg has been in the points on four occasions since, including his first-ever F1 podium at the British GP.

Rookie Gabriel Bortoleto has also found his rhythm since, having scored his first F1 points at the Austrian GP. Most recently, he secured a P6 finish at the Hungarian GP, which is his best result in the big leagues yet.

Red Bull man reveals how Nico Hulkenberg nearly joined the Austrian team in 2021

Nico Hulkenberg and Max Verstappen after the British Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Red Bull Racing senior advisor Helmut Marko has revealed that Nico Hulkenberg was in the running to be Max Verstappen's teammate in 2021. However, Sergio Perez's incredible victory at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix swayed the decision in his favor over the German.

Marko has shared how the Milton Keynes-based team was in the initial stages of talks with Hulkenberg back in 2020.

"At that time he [Hulkenberg] was, I think, a co-commentator at Servus TV, so there was already a relationship there," said Marko, alluding to the fact that the TV station is owned by the Red Bull group, via GPblog.

"And there were the beginnings of talks, but then Perez won that race in Bahrain, I think, and because of that, everything turned in Perez’s direction," he added.

Hulkenberg was without a seat in F1 between 2020 and 2022, before he secured a gig at Haas for the 2023 season. The driver then spent two seasons at the American team before making a switch over to Sauber in 2025.

Hulkenberg has signed a multiple-year deal at the Swiss team, which is backing him and Gabriel Bortoleto as they transition into Audi, starting in 2026.

