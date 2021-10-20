F1's Nico Hulkenberg to test for IndyCar with Arrow McLaren SP

Nico Hulkenberg might be eyeing a potential return to single-seater racing. He will test the Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet as one of at least six drivers taking part in a driver evaluation/rookie test on October 25.

While there were no comments from the team principals about the test, it is expected to be a scenario where Nico Hulkenberg is testing the waters for a potential future opportunity in 2022.

The German recently admitted that his chances of making it back to the Formula 1 grid in 2022 were non-existent unless Alfa Romeo decides to partner him with Valtteri Bottas.

However, since McLaren already has two drivers signed, it will be interesting if Hulkenberg finally makes up his mind in favor of a switch to Indycar. Discussing the possibility of fielding a third car, McLaren CEO Zak Brown told Select Media during last month's IndyCar season-finale at Laguna Seca:

"Once we get going on a third car, whenever that is, which won’t be the start of the year, we’ll then run a third car [full-time]. We’re not going to be in and out: once we go, we’re going. For sure, we’ll run a third car in 2023, maybe we’ll get that out at some point in ’22.”

What are Nico Hulkenberg's prospects in Indycar?

Romain Grosjean's success in Indycar this year has made it an attractive proposition for ex-Formula 1 drivers. The highly-competitive series could offer Hulkenberg's career a new lease of life.

The 34-year-old has always been highly rated by both pundits and fans alike, and with a bit of luck, he might have been able to achieve big things in Formula 1. The 2015 Le Mans 24 Hours winner reached the pinnacle of motorsport on the back of an impressive junior career that rivaled the resumes of some of the elites of the sport, running at the sharp end of the field in every category he contested.

