Nico Hulkenberg welcomes Max Verstappen to dad club as Dutchman awaits birth of his child with partner Kelly Piquet

As Max Verstappen prepares to commence his fatherhood journey, Nico Hulkenberg has offered some advice for him. Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix weekend, the biggest news that emerged in the F1 paddock was far from racing-related, as Red Bull Racing announced their Dutch driver would be missing media duties because he is expecting a child.

The four-time Formula 1 champion, who is partnered with Brazilian model Kelly Piquet, had announced during the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend that he and his partner were expecting a child. As Verstappen missed his media rounds for obvious reasons, Hulkenberg—currently the only driver on the F1 grid with a child—was asked to offer some advice to the Red Bull Racing driver.

Sharing his thoughts with the media, as seen in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by user @SCUDERIAFEMBOY, the Stake F1 Kick Sauber driver said:

“It’s true though, there was a fun fact that I was the only one—since, you know, Checo left and K-Mag left at the end of last year—I was the only dad. So now he is joining that club, and I hope it's a good sleeper. You know, we've been quite fortunate and lucky. But yeah, I think there's lots to discover—many beautiful and nice things that come with that—so yeah, I'm sure he will enjoy it.”

Max Verstappen and his partner live in Monaco. According to Red Bull, the 27-year-old is expected to be in the paddock for the Miami Grand Prix weekend, which features a sprint format.

Max Verstappen previews the Miami Grand Prix weekend

Max Verstappen shared his thoughts on the Miami Grand Prix ahead of the commencement of the race weekend. The Florida race is set to usher in another triple-header of racing, which will climax with the Spanish Grand Prix.

Verstappen comes into the race off the back of a solid display at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, where he finished in second place, though not without controversy, as he was handed a penalty that continues to stir debate. However, sharing his thoughts ahead of the Miami race, as reported by Verstappen.com, the 27-year-old stated:

“It was nice to have a weekend off racing as we head into a busy weekend in Miami! The sprint weekend here is always quite hectic and there is always a lot going on. It is an interesting circuit and features a range of low and high-speed corners and off-camber sections.

"It is always pretty hot here and one of the more physical tracks, so we will see how we go. I’m looking forward to racing in Miami—there is always a spectacle and a great atmosphere with the fans. And hopefully we avoid any bollards this year!”

Max Verstappen remains the most successful driver in the history of the Miami Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver clinched victory twice [2022, 2023] and finished second in 2024 in the three editions of the event held so far.

