Nico Rosberg cites 'great strength of Toto' as the key in Mercedes revival

For the first time in the Toto Wolff era, the Mercedes camp is undergoing an important shakeup in the team's top roles.

While the team's organizational structure has changed over time, there have been a number of notable departures from the team recently.

Longtime chief strategist James Vowles moved to Williams in the off-season to become their new team principal. Chief Technical Officer James Allison, who has been transferred to a different department to work on the INEOS Team UK Britannia America's Cup sailing team since late 2021.

Due to early-season troubles, there were even rumors that Allison might be asked to rejoin the Formula 1 team. According to Rosberg, the issue at Mercedes is much more serious than the people in charge. With significant recent staff changes, Nico Rosberg has backed Mercedes, claiming that Toto Wolff's "greatest strength" is anticipating personnel changes.

Rosberg said (via Sky Sports F1):

“Well, one of Toto’s greatest strengths is the succession planning part of it, and it started very, very early. It started even in 2014, ’15, ’16."

Eric Blandin, head of aerodynamics, was hired by Aston Martin as well in late 2021 after Andy Cowell and Aldo Costa, two other title-winning employees, left the company for other opportunities.

F1 World Champion Rosberg, though, is certain that Mercedes will not have lost from a personnel viewpoint as a result of their high-profile departures given how adept Toto Wolff is at foreseeing the future. He cited Paddy Lowe's decision to become Williams' team principal as an example. Rosberg said:

“Let’s remember also, the switch with Paddy Lowe at the time, Paddy moving out, another person coming in and bringing another fresh set of dynamics and making further progress, you know, and that’s always been a great strength of Toto."

Instead, he believes that their problems are the result of a misinterpretation of the ground effect era rules, which has prevented them from competing alongside Red Bull since the beginning of last year.

Mercedes to 'wake up soon': Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur

Mercedes' Formula 1 opponents expect the German automaker to "wake up" and rebound quickly from their dismal start to the new season. Mercedes are considering a full change of car idea as they feel they need to do something different to return to the top of the grid.

The Brackley-based team had a dismal Bahrain Grand Prix last weekend, finishing behind primary rivals Red Bull and Ferrari, as well as Aston Martin.

While the potential of having to move in a different design direction has raised the possibility of them having to forfeit short-term advantages with their current W14, their opponents are not confident that the team will remain down for long. Ferrari's team principal, Frederic Vasseur, said (via Motorsport):

"It's race one and we don't have to do any conclusion. I think that Mercedes will wake up soon. We don't know what will happen next week."

Red Bull Racing advisor Dr. Helmut Marko agrees with Vasseur that the German team can improve from its present position.

