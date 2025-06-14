Nico Rosberg claps back at Danica Patrick's suggestions about the F1 Canadian GP

Former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg shut down claims made by former American racer Danica Patrick regarding the difficulties of the iconic Circuit Gilles Villeneuve during the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix this weekend. Ever since hanging up his gloves at the end of the 2016 season, the German driver has ventured into the world of punditry and entrepreneurship.

The 39-year-old raced for Williams F1 and Mercedes during his decade-long career in the sport and retired at the end of the 2016 season after winning his sole title.

In the past couple of years, Rosberg has joined the Sky Sports panel as one of the broadcaster's pundits and earned plaudits from fans for his unique driver's perspectives, given that he has driven the latest generation of cars.

Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick joined Nico Rosberg on punditry duties in Montreal this weekend and gave her take on the layout, saying on the Sky broadcast:

“Montreal is a fun track, but it’s not the most complicated. I think, as long as you get the balance right, you get it to change directions, just be able to get on the throttle coming off, you can put it together here.”

However, the German did not agree with the American's take and termed the track as "one of the hardest", adding (via Planet F1):

“I have to disagree ever so slightly there, Danica. Montreal is one of the hardest tracks of the year, because there are so many bumps, and at every kerb you have to hit it so perfectly. It’s a real driver’s track, which is why Lewis Hamilton has won all his records here, and even Max Verstappen has won all the last races, because the driver can really shine here.”

Nico Rosberg is known for his unfiltered opinions on various subjects related to the sport and does not hold back on asking the tough questions.

Nico Rosberg gives his take on the pressure on Franco Colapinto at Alpine

Former Mercedes driver and 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg also stated that Alpine driver Franco Colapinto would be driving for his future in the French team after a disappointing start to his stint.

Speaking after the FP3 session, Rosberg reflected and said (via Crash.net):

“He is really driving for his future this weekend as he’s had many races now, and it’s just been a bit of a struggle overall. Flavio Briatore is absolutely ruthless and he will chop you without even thinking about it. So, Colapinto needs to find his Williams form. Last year, he was doing so well and he really needs to find it."

Franco Colapinto joined Alpine in Imola and was initially told that he had five races to impress the French team, but Briatore later shut down any such claims.

