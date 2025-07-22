Nico Rosberg drops 4-word reaction to Mercedes' throwback post on social media

Former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg has reacted to Mercedes' throwback post celebrating his triumph at the 2014 German Grand Prix. That season, the German driver came agonizingly close to winning his maiden title as he pushed his then-teammate Lewis Hamilton all the way.The 40-year-old raced from 2006 to 2016 and left the sport after winning his title with Mercedes. During his 2014 campaign, there were several points in the season when Rosberg found himself in control of the championship but made key mistakes and gave away the advantage.Mercedes, on Instagram, reminisced about Nico Rosberg's perfect weekend at the iconic Hockenheim track to win the 2014 German Grand Prix. While posting a series of pictures from the event, the Brackley-based outfit wrote:&quot;July 20, 2014: The day the German GP was won by a German driver, for a German constructor, with a German engine. &quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNico Rosberg reposted the story on his Instagram story and gave a four-word reaction, saying:&quot;A very special day!&quot;Snapshot of Rosberg's reaction to the Story...Credits-InstagramNico Rosberg ended his career with 23 race wins, which he garnered in the final five years of his career.Nico Rosberg reflects on his 2014 German GP victoryFormer Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg stated that he was really focused on winning his home race at the Hockenheim circuit in the 2014 season.Reflecting on his victory at the team's official website, the son of former world champion Keke Rosberg said:“Yeah, it really felt like my moment, and I was completely focused on making it count. From the start of 2014, we knew we had something special – the car, the engine, the whole package. We’d been building for years, and suddenly we weren’t just competitive – we were leading the way. I knew Hockenheim would be my best chance to win at home.”Rosberg added about the win:“I remember the whole team having this quiet confidence. It was one of those weekends where everything just clicked. Winning at home is something every driver dreams of and to be part of that small group of German winners at Hockenheim means a lot to me. My dad raced for Finland, so he didn’t have a home Grand Prix in that same way, but I know he was proud,&quot;Rosberg was followed by then Williams F1 driver Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton to complete the podium, which featured all Mercedes-powered drivers. At the end of his racing career, the German became an entrepreneur and also appears as a pundit for Sky Sports on several race weekends throughout the year.