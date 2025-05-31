"Nico Rosberg I need to kiss you on the forehead": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's former rival's blunt question to Ferrari boss

F1 fans expressed their thoughts on social media after former F1 world champion and Lewis Hamilton's ex-rival, Nico Rosberg, asked a blunt question about the SF-25's struggles to Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur at the 2025 Spanish GP. The Italian team has failed to live up to their preseason expectations, as it is in fourth place in the Constructors' championship and has failed to win a single race in eight attempts.
Despite continuous complaints from their drivers, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, Vasseur has defended the design of the 2025 challenger and believes that there is untapped potential in the SF-25.
However, while interviewing the Frenchman for Sky Sports in Spain at the end of the FP2 session, Nico Rosberg spoke about the balance issues of the car and Lewis Hamilton's comments in the session, saying:
“Unfortunately your car looks the most difficult to drive here. More understeer and more snap oversteer and we also heard Lewis coming in and saying it's diffcult out there. Do you undertstand a little it? It looks like you're in the wrong place with that."
F1 fans gave their reactions to Rosberg's comments to Vasseur about the car, with one fan stating:
"Nico I need to kiss you on the forehead"
"Nico for Ferrari TP"
Here are some more reactions:
"At least this is very fair questions. Fred just looks dumbfounded," said a fan.
"N now haters will say its Lewis yet guy has been trying to get points with a difficult car despite being new to the team," wrote a fan.
"Dumb Fred looks like Pelon Pusk," claimed another.
"Best quality out there," mentioned another.
The 2016 world champion was teammates with Lewis Hamilton from 2013 to 2016 at Mercedes and even challenged him for the title on three occasions.
Nico Rosberg comments on Lewis Hamilton's decline in F1
Former F1 world champion and pundit Nico Rosberg stated that Lewis Hamilton's struggles in the 2025 season were the continuation of last year, when George Russell outdrove him in Mercedes. Moreover, he has failed to match Leclerc in the same car.
Speaking with Sky Sports, the German driver said:
“It's a little bit of a continuation of the form last year, where already there was a bit of a dip and George had the upper hand. He also finished ahead in the points. Now it's kind of continued, a little bit lacking here and there, especially [with] ultimate pace in qualifying.
"We know Charles is an incredible qualifier, so Lewis has to find a little bit more there. Even the greatest of all time, at some point, you are going to get a little bit slower. That's age-related."
Hamilton's best finish of the 2025 season came in Imola, P4, besides winning a Sprint race in China.