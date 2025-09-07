Nico Rosberg reveals “quite fiery” Lewis Hamilton’s race engineer’s message prior to the Italian Grand Prix at Monza

Nico Rosberg has touched on his conversation with Lewis Hamilton’s race engineer Riccardo Adami. The former race driver detailed how the Italian engineer was ‘fiery’ when speaking about Hamilton’s chances ahead of the Grand Prix.

Ad

Rosberg, who was on reporting duty for Sky Sports F1, detailed how excited Adami was ahead of the Monza event. Speaking during his grid walk alongside Martin Brundle, the 40-year-old said:

"I spoke to Lewis' engineer, called Riccardo, he was actually very positive,..he said Lewis is super excited to try and make up positions and he said we are only two tenths perhaps away from the McLarens..he is quite fiery, which was nice to see"

Ad

Trending

The Italian Grand Prix event indeed panned out to be a relatively impressive outing for Lewis Hamilton, as the Scuderia Ferrari driver was able to make up four places from his 10th-place starting spot to finish sixth during the 53-lap event.

Hamilton had initially qualified in fifth for the race at the Monza circuit, but a five-place grid penalty carried over from his outing last time out during the Dutch Grand Prix meant he started the race in front of the watching Tifosi in 10th.

Ad

Nico Rosberg pleased with Lewis Hamilton’s positivity

Nico Rosberg also expressed his delight with Lewis Hamilton’s positivity following the conclusion of the Italian Grand Prix. Despite finishing the race in sixth place, Hamilton took to the radio to praise the effort of the Scuderia Ferrari pitcrew for what he dubbed a "great job" by them.

“Great job this weekend, guys. Solid result. Sorry, I couldn’t get further up, but I gave it everything. Great effort in the pit stop. Really appreciate your hard work,” he said.

Ad

Rosberg, who was on post-race analysis duties, detailed how pleased he was with the words of his former teammate. The 2016 World champion also highlighted how he believes Lewis Hamilton had a great weekend despite finishing behind the template Charles Leclerc.

“It’s very reassuring. Lewis has had a good weekend. He’s behind Charles, but he’s had a good weekend, and I’m loving his positivity.”

Ad

“That’s a nice change there, and if he can carry that forward. Baku is a strong track for him, and hopefully he can come out of this difficult time and now have some great races.”

For fans of the Scuderia Ferrari team, the optimism being shown by Lewis Hamilton comes at a crucial time, considering the challenging start to his stint so far at the Maranello-based outfit.

Hamilton witnessed his already underwhelming campaign at the Italian outfit hit a new low following his crash on lap 23 last time out during the Dutch Grand Prix. The British driver was on the radio to his team requesting an undercut strategy when he crashed after making contact with the slippery painted patch on the track.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More