Nico Rosberg shares his honest opinion on Lewis Hamilton sending Ferrari senior management documents amidst major intervention

Nico Rosberg feels that the fact that Lewis Hamilton has been pushing Ferrari and trying to help bring changes to the squad shows that the driver is very motivated and has not resigned to his fate at the team. The 2025 F1 season has not gone the way of the 7x champion, and things have not panned out the way he would have envisioned.

Lewis Hamilton shocked the F1 world early last season when he announced that he was leaving Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025. The move meant a combination of the most successful driver and team in F1. With the Italian team running McLaren close in the championship, hopes are high here on what the car could accomplish.

Those hopes have vanished as Ferrari's call to build an entirely new car has backfired. Not only that, we are looking at a scenario where even Lewis Hamilton has struggled to adapt to the car and keep up with Charles Leclerc. The compounding factors could lead to a drop in the shoulders of a newcomer within the team.

Lewis Hamilton, however, has revealed that he's held meetings with all the senior personnel within the team and shared documents on areas where improvements need to be made.

Talking about the same, Nico Rosberg told Sky Sports that not only was it important for Ferrari to heed what the 7x F1 champion is saying, but it was also a good sign that showed how much Hamilton is motivated and that his shoulders have not dropped. He said,

"He’s a seven-time World Champion, so you definitely have to listen to what a seven-time World Champion is telling you. But it also takes time. Many of the things they cannot just change overnight. If the brakes are an issue, it’s a long lead time to develop the new brake system. Or if he’s not happy with the balance, it’s a really long process."

He added,

"So in many senses, he will be even thinking about next year already now as well, with some of the things that he’s talking about. I think it’s a good sign, though, that we’re hearing that Lewis is pushing, you know. He’s not like resign, giving up, but he’s really pushing hard, the team, the owners, the team boss. That’s a great sign.”

Lewis Hamilton on sharing his feedback with Ferrari

Ahead of the F1 Hungarian GP, Lewis Hamilton was talking about how the last few weeks had been important, during which he had sat down with the senior management, including John Elkann, Benedetto Vigna, and Fred Vasseur, to discuss things that needed to improve. He said,

“I hold a lot of meetings, I’ve called lots of meetings with the heads of the team. I’ve sat with John, Benedetto and Fred in several meetings. I’ve sat with the head of our car development, with Loic, also with the heads of different departments, talking about the engine for next year, talking about front suspension for next year, talking about rear suspension for next year – things that you want, issues that I have with this car."

He added,

“I’ve sent documents through the year. After the first few races, I did a full document for the team. Then during this break, I had another two documents that I sent in and so then I come in and want to address those.

Whatever changes Lewis Hamilton has proposed to the team are certainly going to help the squad. With that being said, there's the element of the driver needing to improve his performance levels because credentials only go so far. If Hamilton continues to be the second driver at Ferrari, he will find it hard to command respect within the squad.

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More