Nico Rosberg spills the beans on his relationship with Lewis Hamilton amid bitter Mercedes rivalry

Former F1 driver Nico Rosberg shared an update on his relationship with his former teammate Lewis Hamilton during the 2025 F1 Belgian GP. He mentioned that they still live in the same apartment and do get to see each other often.Rosberg and Hamilton have been best friends since their days in karting. Later, Hamilton joined him in Mercedes in the 2013 season, and they began dominating the grid together the following year. However, their relationship took a sharp turn in 2016, when Rosberg was equally a strong contender for the title as Hamilton. There were many moments when there was internal conflict within the team. The title fight went on throughout the season, and the German driver ended up winning his first and only title.However, their relationship was visibly scarred after the tough battle. Nine years later, although they have been seen being around each other in a rather friendly way, there still seems to be a little doubt amongst the fans.F1 commentator David Croft questioned Rosberg about the same when the 2025 Belgian GP was red-flagged. He asked:&quot;Do you miss Lewis now?&quot;To which, Rosberg replied:&quot;I'm okay, I'm okay.&quot;&quot;We still live in the same building, yes. We have a very nice... neutral relationship. moving on!&quot; He added.Lewis Hamilton was set to start the race from the pit lane with other drivers, beginning at an overall P18. While the challenge was tough, he showcased a masterclass behind the wheel.Lewis Hamilton charges through the field in BelgiumLewis Hamilton pulls a move on Liam Lawson during the 2025 F1 Belgian GP (Getty Images)The race was a rolling start, a move that was questioned by many. However, this did not stop Lewis Hamilton from making some crucial and early moves at the back of the field. He was able to perform five overtakes within the span of five racing laps, showcasing excellent competitiveness.As the track started to dry up, Ferrari was the first team to call their driver in. Hamilton pitted for slicks at the perfect time. The entire field had to pit in the following lap, which gave the Briton a major advantage over others. He was able to move from P18 to P7 with no issues.He chased Alex Albon down for a fantastically long time. However, Ferrari had asked him to lift and coast through the corners, which made sector 2 a weak point for him, and Albon was able to maintain the gap in his Williams. The race ended for Hamilton in P7, and he was voted driver of the day by fans.This was an exceptional race for him, considering the tough weekend he had. His teammate, Charles Leclerc, clinched another podium for the team in P3.