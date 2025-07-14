Nigel Mansell has an advice for George Russell and Lando Norris on potentially being Max Verstappen's teammates

Former F1 world champion Nigel Mansell has advice for both George Russell and Lando Norris as rumors of the Mercedes driver being possibly teamed with Max Verstappen surface. The former champion states that if a world champion is a part of your team and you end up being quicker than them, they do not like it, and hence, don't expect them to be your best friend.

Nigel Mansell has an illustrious career where he was rated very highly by everyone but ended up being teamed with some of the best talents of the sport. He was teamed up with Mario Andretti and Keke Rosberg early in his career, which was followed by Nelson Piquet and Alain Prost in his prime years.

The driver ended up having some intense battles with all of them and hence had the same advice for the likes of George Russell and Lando Norris. The Mercedes driver is currently in limbo when it comes to his F1 future. There's a lack of clarity, as Toto Wolff is seemingly waiting for Max Verstappen to take a call on whether he'd stay at Red Bull or move.

Nigel Mansell was questioned about what advice he would give to a George Russell, as there's a possibility that Max Verstappen could be coming to Mercedes, to which the former F1 champion said,

"It´s a good rumour (referring to Verstappen joining Mercedes next season). Well what I can say to George and Lando and all these drivers. I drove with four world champions. I joined the team when the other men in the car were World Champions - Mario Andretti, Nelson Piquet, Alain Prost and Keke Rosberg.”

He added,

“When you join a team with a World Champion already there, they are not your best friend, and if you start to go quicker than them, don´t expect them to be your best friend. You’re the No. 2 driver and they hate being beaten, that’s why they are World Champions.”

George Russell has already shown what he can do last season alongside Lewis Hamilton

Nigel Mansell was quite complimentary of George Russell as a driver as well, as he didn't think that the prospect of Max Verstappen joining Mercedes would be daunting for him. According to Mansell, the last season with Lewis Hamilton alongside George was enough evidence of how good a job the driver can do. He said,

“So I had the toughest career in some ways, because I was always the underdog, but as I demonstrated, if you work hard enough you can beat them and make yourself a name. But it´s definitely not easy. George acquitted himself last year and I think he's done a fabulous job."

If Mercedes does end up pairing George Russell with Max Verstappen, it could end up being one of the more explosive partnerships on the F1 grid.

