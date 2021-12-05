Nikita Mazepin blasts F1 drivers for not adhering to "gentleman's agreement" during qualifying at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Haas F1 driver Nikita Mazepin has called out the rest of the grid for breaking a 'gentleman's agreement' between all drivers during qualifying at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The Russian driver spoke out about the hour-long meeting all drivers had with Michael Masi, the FIA race director, where the latter explained all the rules for the weekend.

F1 drivers have a briefing session before every Grand Prix, where they meet with the race director to understand the specifics of each track. In the drivers' brief before qualifying, all generations of drivers agreed that they wouldn't overtake into the last corner.

Nikita Mazepin complained, saying:

"We had a one-hour-long meeting with Michael Masi who tells us the rules and then the older generation of drivers say that, 'gentleman's agreement, you don't overtake into the last corner', and then the next day they just go out and in a very unsafe manner, dive-bomb you into the last corner and just hold everybody back. I couldn't start my lap because there was ultimately not enough time and then when you end up racing Vettel - who overtook me into the last corner - was one of the four cars who did, down the main straight, it is just not great."

Earlier during the third and final practice session, Nikita Mazepin was involved in an incident with Lewis Hamilton.

Mazepin had just started his hot lap taking a fast series of esses only to find a very slow Hamilton in the middle of the racing line. The Russian driver braked in time, avoiding a major collision with the Briton, who was not informed by his team about the approaching Haas car.

The Mercedes team was subsequently fined by the FIA for their negligence.

F1 2021 championship could be decided at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

With the 2021 F1 championship coming down to the wire, the ongoing Saudi Arabian Grand Prix could be the venue where Max Verstappen clinches his maiden title in the sport.

The championship leader starts in P3 on the grid, after an unfortunate crash in the final corner in Q3. His rival Lewis Hamilton starts in pole position, followed by teammate Valtteri Bottas in P2.

Verstappen needs to create a gap of 26-points to the Briton, making it impossible for the latter to catch up, thereby effectively sealing the title.

Mercedes and Red Bull are currently jousting it out for the constructors' title as well, with the former leading the Austrian team by five points. Mercedes could clinch the title if they manage to create a gap of 40-points at the end of the main race later today.

Meanwhile, the battle for third place in the constructors' championship continues in full swing between Ferrari and McLaren, with the Italian F1 team considerably ahead of their Woking counterparts. Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo need to step up during the race to stop the Red Team from running away with third place.

Catch the action live as we head into the main race of the first-ever 2021 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah.

