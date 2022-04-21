"My career is now on hiatus" - Nikita Mazepin considering 'other options' if F1 doesn't work out

Nikita Mazepin has claimed that his career in motorsports is “on hiatus”, following his departure from the Haas F1 team earlier this year. The Russian driver says he is still hoping to make an F1 comeback in the future while considering other options in case it doesn’t work out.

Speaking to news agency Ria Novosti earlier this week, Mazepin said:

“My career is now on hiatus. But I have been involved in motorsport for 18 years, and I have no intention of leaving it. I’m keeping fit and I hope to return to Formula 1. If it doesn’t work out, I will consider other options. For example, I’m interested in racing in the desert. The Dakar is possible, as is the Silk Road rally.”

Nikita Mazepin made his F1 debut with Haas last season alongside his former F2 rival Mick Schumacher. The Russian was originally set to race with the team for at least another season.

Haas, however, severed ties with Mazepin earlier this year along with their title sponsor Uralkali following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Mazepin, along with his oligarch father Dmitry Mazepin, has been placed under the sanctions list of various European countries since March.

Following his exit from F1, Mazepin decried Haas’ move to fire him from the team, claiming that the team acted “unilaterally” and without proper consideration. He also claimed that he only found out about his exit at the same time the team had announced it to the media.

Nikita Mazepin says his life has changed radically since F1 departure

Nikita Mazepin has claimed that his life changed “radically” within just a month following his departure from F1. Speaking to Ria Novosti, he said:

“My life has changed radically in just one month. I’m thinking about taking part in some competitions in Russia. All things in life, however, even the bad ones, have a beginning and an end. I hope that soon there will be another change, this time positive, in my life and in my career.”

"Last year, the team invested $0 into developing a car unlike the other 9 teams and we were competing for P19/P20. So it's harsh to judge it in the very early days of my career. Plus I had a 4 year contract." 🗣️| Nikita Mazepin reveals he had a 4 year contract with Haas:"Last year, the team invested $0 into developing a car unlike the other 9 teams and we were competing for P19/P20. So it's harsh to judge it in the very early days of my career. Plus I had a 4 year contract." #F1 🗣️| Nikita Mazepin reveals he had a 4 year contract with Haas:"Last year, the team invested $0 into developing a car unlike the other 9 teams and we were competing for P19/P20. So it's harsh to judge it in the very early days of my career. Plus I had a 4 year contract." #F1

Mazepin’s short career in F1 has been one of the most controversial of any driver in recent times. The Russian driver has often been criticized for his lack of respect for other drivers while on track, given his tendency to impede faster cars.

While Haas lacked competitiveness last season, Mazepin was often easily the slowest driver on the grid. This was especially highlighted by his teammate Mick Schumacher’s often commendable performances.

