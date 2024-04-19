Nico Rosberg responds to former F1 driver’s jibe at him - “No, come on! That’s not nice to say”

Amid the recently wrapped-up sprint qualifying at Shanghai, former F1 driver Karun Chandhok took a jibe at former Mercedes driver and F1 world champion Nico Rosberg.

The fifth Grand Prix weekend marked its comeback on the Chinese land after five years and produced a frenetic Sprint qualifying 3 session, with Lando Norris grabbing the pole after hustling through the wet slopes. It was a sunny day for Lewis Hamilton who reigned supreme at the previously held 2019 Chinese GP as he claimed the P2 spot, ahead of the AMR24 driver Fernando Alonso.

Hamilton's former teammate Nico Rosberg was present at the scene and expressed his thoughts on the dynamics of the future Ferrari duo - Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, due from 2025 onwards. Rosberg has shared four seasons with the 7x WDC, the most nail-biting being the 2014 season, which saw the teammates' relationship turn ugly.

Speaking on Leclerc's persona of not conflicting with his teammates, the German driver said on Sky Sports:

“Charles doesn't seem like someone who goes into conflict too much with his teammate.”

Hearing this, Karun Chandhok slammed Rosberg with his merciless jibe on air, as he replied:

"Like you?"

Chandhok's remark caught the 2016 champion off guard and feeling embarrassed, as he said:

"No, come on! That's not very nice to say."

Nico Rosberg spills the beans on the reason behind Fernando Alonso's re-signing with Aston Martin

After Lewis Hamilton's announcement of his move to the Scuderia gathered traction, the issue became who would fill the void left by the Brit's departure. Several contenders rose to prominence, but Fernando Alonso appeared to have outperformed everyone on the list.

However, days after Alonso mocked Mercedes for being slower than the AMR24, the news broke out that the Spaniard had decided to stay with the British outfit, until the end of 2026, at the least.

Regardless, Nico Rosberg said that the two-time world champion was in constant negotiations with Red Bull and Mercedes, but the agreement did not materialize.

Highlighting the involvement of Benetton F1 team's former MD Flavio Briatore in the potential Mercedes deal, Rosberg said (via GPblog):

"I can confirm that because next to my house in Monaco is Flavio Briatore's cafe. He and Toto spent a lot of time discussing it. Flavio takes 12%."

