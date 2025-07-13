F1 fans reacted to Kimi Antonelli claiming that he was struggling in his rookie season at Mercedes in the last few races. The majority of fans on X have sympathized with the Italian, who lies seventh in the Drivers' standings, having scored 63 points.

Kimi Antonelli felt that he was struggling to find form in F1 at the moment. Speaking after another DNF at the British Grand Prix, he admitted that "nothing is really working" as he has struggled to score points in the last few races.

"First of all I don't know what to say. It seems like everything is going wrong at the moment and it's hard to find some positives. I'm not super happy, to be honest. Too many zeros scored. After Canada, I've been trying [but] I've been struggling to find some positives," he said, via The Race.

"It feels like nothing is really working on our way and just need to focus and reset and try to find again the light at the end of the tunnel, because definitely I'm not going through a nice moment," he added.

Fans have reacted to this admission by the Mercedes driver, with one fan comparing his situation with Lewis Hamilton's debut season in F1 in 2007.

"No F1 rookie will achieve what Hamilton did in his first year... ever."

"Not sure why F1 expect their rookies to be the best thing since sliced bread. It’s his first season….damn," said another fan.

"it's because the engine is sh*t this season and he's still a (impressive) rookie," said another user.

Many other fans compared Antonelli's season to Max Verstappen's rookie season.

"Max was far worse when he debuted. Crashing all the time," said one fan.

"Stupid article. Max was worse when he came into f1," said another user.

"Oscar Piastri had problems in his first two seasons in F1 and got beaten by Norris all the time! Antonelli needs more time AND a car that he feels confident with to flourish! Also Russell beat Hamilton in Mercedes and Hamilton is not bad driver. Maybe car doesn't suit Antonelli," claimed another fan.

Kimi Antonelli started his F1 career in fine fashion, having achieved multiple points finishes in the first half of the 2025 season. However, he has struggled in the last few races, having retired in three of the last four races. His only finish was in Canada, when he claimed his first podium in F1.

Kimi Antonelli needs to return to "baseline," claims Toto Wolff

Kimi Antonelli at the British Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Reacting to Kimi Antonelli's struggles in recent races, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff admitted that the driver and team needed to return "back to a baseline." The Austrian also reaffirmed his faith in the rookie's ability at the top level.

Speaking after the race in Great Britain, Wolff admitted that the last few races haven't gone to plan for Mercedes and Antonelli.

"It's a rough run since Montreal for us, two races that were really sub-par, and everybody feels that way in the team and for Kimi also," Wolff said, via The Race.

"As a team and for Kimi, we need to go back to a baseline. He's a great driver, there's a reason why we took him," he added.

At the moment, Antonelli's future at Mercedes is not secured. The teenager only has a contract running through this year and has not yet extended his contract. He and his teammate George Russell are waiting for Max Verstappen to decide his future before their situations become clearer.

