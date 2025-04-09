“No one can doubt his talent”: Marc Gene on Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari arrival

Ferrari Ambassador and former test driver Marc Gene has nothing but positive words for Lewis Hamilton. Marc Gene has been with the Scuderia Ferrari team since 2004.

Ferrari Ambassador Marc Gene - Source: Getty

During his tenure with Ferrari, Gene had the opportunity to work with five different Formula 1 World Champions: Michael Schumacher, Kimi Raikkonen, Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel and the latest being Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton signed up with Ferrari from the 2025 season, signalling a major change from the Mercedes team, where he had raced since 2013.

Marc Gene commented on Hamilton's Ferrari arrival, saying it's early days for him, but no one can doubt his talent. Gene talked about the Vettel-Hamilton battles and rivalry, having worked with both drivers. He said (via X account Sim):

"Lewis, it's early days, because I'm just getting to know him, but no one can doubt his talent. He's very experienced, and you can really see he knows what he needs. And that's why, from Melbourne to China, he made a huge improvement, because coming from another team, it really is not easy."

Gene also praised Hamilton for his tire management calling it 'exceptional'. He expressed that after getting to know Hamilton personally, he understood why he has won so much in the sport.

Lewis Hamilton has had a tough start to his Ferrari career, having qualified eighth and then finishing P10 on his Ferrari debut at the Australian Grand Prix. This led to a lot of criticism and doubts regarding his performance but he bounced back strong with a pole position in sprint qualifying and a sprint race victory. This marked his first victory for Ferrari in any format.

F1 Grand Prix Of China - Sprint & Qualifying - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari relationship is showing positive signs

The Hamilton-Ferrari relationship is exceeding expectations early in the season, as per Le Mans driver Jamie Chadwick. With Hamilton's Sprint victory at China and the team said to have found an existing issue that has hindered performance a little bit, the team looks forward to an improvement in the upcoming races.

Chadwick sounded optimistic about Hamilton as he said (via Sky Sports):

"I think it's exceeded expectations in some ways. What we saw in China was definitely a big step in just two races to be performing like that. There's so much new to him in this car."

Lewis Hamilton's best finish of the first three races of the 2025 season came at the Japanese Grand Prix, where he finished P7. He was disqualified at the Chinese Grand Prix for excessive plank wear.

