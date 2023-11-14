"No one gives a crap about the sport": 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP reportedly facing stern opposition from the local population 

The local population is reportedly not happy with the upcoming 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP this weekend as one of them claimed that they "didn't give a crap" about the sport.

F1 has promoted the race as the "biggest event of the year" and vouched to bring over a billion dollars in revenue to the valley. They, however, did not envision the criticism that would come their way from the local population.

The locals have claimed that their livelihood has been impacted massively and the street enclosure has caused a lot of inconvenience for them. Speaking with Jalopnik.com, some of the locals expressed their frustration with the sport and the organizers, with one of them saying:

“The casinos run this town. Liberty Media is used to bilking sponsors, municipalities, and remote race tracks. They are not accustomed to dealing with very high-powered corporations who are in the business of doing the bilking, not being bilked.

“If the casinos don’t see a massive recurring profit that offsets the pain from construction and teardown, then this race will be dead. No one gives a crap about the sport. No one.”

Another pointed out that they will not benefit from the event as promised and added:

“Someone here is making a lot of money off of this event, and it is not the residents of Clark County. We will have our pockets picked, paying taxes for the bill.”

Liberty Media CEO offers his apology for the mismanagement of the F1 Las Vegas GP

Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei apologized to the local residents of Las Vegas for the mismanagement related to the Grand Prix.

The construction of the track has impacted traffic on the road and has negatively affected the day-to-day lives of the residents. This will be the first F1 race held in Las Vegas since the 1982 Caesars Palace Grand Prix.

As per The Guardian, he said:

“I want to apologize to all the Las Vegas residents and we appreciate that they have their forbearance and their willingness to tolerate us. We’re going to bring something like $1.7bn of revenue to the area.

"So it’s not just for the benefit of fans who want to view it. We hope this is a great economic benefit in Las Vegas. We hope this is the most difficult year with all the construction that went on and things will be easier in the future.”

It remains to be seen how the F1 Las Vegas GP will fare this weekend and if the sport can really bring over a billion dollars in revenue from the weekend. Nevertheless, it would be reassuring for fans to see that Maffei recognized the mistake made by F1 while hosting the event.