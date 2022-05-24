"No reason why we can't claw this back" - Mercedes 'have turned a page' at the 2022 F1 Spanish GP, says George Russell

George Russell feels Mercedes have improved in the Spanish GP and are closer to the front runners. The Briton claimed that the performance deficit against Red Bull and Ferrari has been reduced by half and expects more progress to follow.

Comparing their car’s performance to their rivals, the Briton spoke at the post-race press conference saying:

“I feel like this was more genuine. I think we probably have halved the gap to those front runners, compared to the rest of the season. And I think we know there’s probably more performance to find. It’s been a season of problem-solving, as opposed to trying to find more performance and bring more performance to the car. And I think we’ve now finally solved our issue. And we can now focus on bringing more performance. So yeah, we’re six races behind but there’s no reason why we can’t claw this back.”

According to the Briton, Mercedes have resolved some of their technical issues with their car in Spain. Explaining their improvements, George Russell believes they have fixed many of the issues and can now focus on extracting more performance. The W13 was bouncing significantly less at the Spanish GP after the team introduced upgrades, compared to the first five race weekends of the season where it was undrivable.

George Russell feels Mercedes have finally started their season in Spain

While their package showed more potential in Spain, George Russell praised the efforts at the factories in Brixworth and Brackley for his podium. Finishing third, the Briton feels that Mercedes have finally started their season and expects more progress in the next few races.

Elated at his podium finish, the Mercedes driver described his race and results, saying:

“It feels great to be on the podium and I think it goes to show the hard work and effort that’s gone on back at a factory, both in Brackley and Brixworth. We’ve always said that you got to be there at the end to pick up the pieces, and pick up points and especially on days like today it was incredibly tough out there for the cars, for the drivers. But I feel like we’re making progress. And I think we, as a team, have turned a page. I feel like this is probably the start of our season now.”

While Lewis Hamilton has had inconsistent performances driving the difficult W13, George Russell continued his consistent streak of finishing in the top 5 at the Spanish GP. The Briton is running fourth in the drivers’ championship and is only 11 points clear of Sergio Perez.

