"No S**t Sherlock": Fans react to Red Bull's Christian Horner claiming that Max Verstappen would not have been booed if the event was in Netherlands

Max Verstappen was booed by the crowd during the F175 event hosted in London. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner opined that if the event had been in the Netherlands, which is Max's homeland, he wouldn't have been booed and fans had strong reactions to it.

The FIA hosted a grand event, F1 75 at the O2 Arena in London with all 10 teams and 20 drivers gathered at one place to unveil the livery of their cars and also to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the sport.

However, four-time world champion, Verstappen was subject to a hostile reception. He and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner were booed on the stage. Following that, the FIA took notice of the situation and condemned the incident.

Meanwhile, Horner shared his opinion on the whole fiasco and said (via ESPN P1):

"If the launch had been in Holland, no doubt the reception would have been somewhat different."

However, fans weren't impressed with his quote as they shared their reactions in the comments section.

"No s**t Sherlock," a fan said.

"I think they were just booing Horner. Ngl," another fan commented.

"The response would also have been different if it was held on the moon," a user joked.

A fan also dragged Lewis Hamilton into the conversation.

"For Max yes, not for Lewis though…" another user wrote.

"It's a sport. Fans are allowed to boo teams/drivers they don't like/cheer for. Grow a pair," a fan also said.

"Imagine criticizing the British when you are British," a fan observed.

Max Verstappen avoided press interviews after the incident and mostly stayed away from the media lens. However, the FIA wasn't impressed with the controversy, and lamented the crowd's reaction.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen's dad, Jos Verstappen said that Max won't be attending such events in the future if the crowd disrespects him.

Max Verstappen lays down optimistic expectations for 2025 season

Max Verstappen (Image Source: Getty)

Max Verstappen, a reigning four-time world champion, will be on a quest to defend his title again, but this time, the competition is likely to elevate. However, the Dutchman has high expectations from Red Bull, saying the development is on the right track.

Talking to the media, Verstappen said (Outlook India):

"We are confident it is the right direction, but let's see how much we can extract out of it for this final season with this car. My motivation is there. Last year was not straightforward, but we still won the championship. I am very excited to look ahead and, hopefully, we can improve our car, and that is a motivation in itself."

Max Verstappen defended his title with a 63 point lead over rival Lando Norris. His RB20 had severe reliability issues which led to a loss of pace, but the Dutchman still managed to secure his fourth title.

