No team orders at Aston Martin as team principal willing to 'let them race'

Aston Martin boss Mike Krack has made it clear that Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will be allowed to compete against each other.

Alonso and Stroll had a coming together at the first race in Bahrain when the Canadian's front wing hit Alonso's rear wheel. As a result, the Spaniard lost position to the two Mercedes and had to reclaim the same.

Stroll has gained a degree of notoriety, as he's had a few incidents with his former teammate Sebastian Vettel too. At Bahrain, though, his clash with Alonso was not a result of the two drivers colliding with each other. Nevertheless, it did bring forth the question of whether Stroll would be asked to pull back a bit while racing Alonso.

According to Krack, though, that will not be the case, as the two Aston Martin drivers are free to race with each other, telling racingnews365:

"These are things in F1 that can happen. Lance was fighting very hard with George (Russell) on the outside - and I don't like to see it either, but we let them race on Lap 1 and Lap 2 and (so on). It is something that you know can happen."

Aston Martin looking to understand cause of slow race start

One of the reasons why Alonso found himself competing with Stroll was because he did not have a good start.

As a result, Alonso was vulnerable to an attack from both Mercedes drivers. That's something that concerns Krack, so he wants to investigate the reasons for the same and prevent its recurrence:

"That is something that we really need to look at, it seems in the beginning we were struggling a little bit. I don't know if it is with warm-up or whatever it is, but we need to check. We haven't really looked into it yet, we will look when (things are) calm and see how we have to handle this situation in the future."

Aston Martin have seemingly emerged out of the blue ready to compete with the frontrunners this season.

It remains to be seen how they fare in the next few races but for now, but they're certainly performing better than Mercedes and Ferrari at the moment. Aston Martin are second in the standings and will look to stay there for a while.

