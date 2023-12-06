“No Toto, no, this is not so right”: F1 fans react to latest scandal involving Mercedes boss and his wife

Just one week after the conclusion of the 2023 F1 season, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and his wife Susie Wolff find themselves at the center of a major controversy.

A report by the Business F1 magazine claims that various team principals complained that Toto Wolff had access to confidential information about the activities of the FOM (Formula One Management).

They also claimed, as per the report, that Susie Wolff, managing director of F1 Academy, gained information from the discussion between team principals.

The rival team bosses haven't made any public comments on the alarming situation. But the FIA Compliance Department has stepped in and will be investigating the allegations against the Wolff family.

The governing body released a statement on Tuesday that read:

"The FIA is aware of media speculation centred on the allegation of information of a confidential nature being passed to an F1 team principal from a member of FOM personnel. The FIA Compliance Department is looking into the matter."

Susie Wolff was appointed the managing director of the F1 Academy earlier this year and is employed by the FOM. Leading the all-female series, she reports directly to Formula 1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali.

Susie Wolff's integrity is under question due to allegations of confidentiality breach with her husband. The dramatic developments in the post-season have caught the Formula 1 world by storm, leaving fans dazed and confused.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote:

"No Toto no, this is not so right"

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other reactions to the alleged Formula 1 scandal:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

F1 denies confidentiality breach allegations following FIA's statement

The FIA's public statement has caught many of the involved parties off guard, as the governing body released the statement without informing the stakeholders.

Formula 1 released a statement denying the serious allegations and assured complete confidence in their robust processes.

“We note the public statement made by the FIA this evening that was not shared with us in advance,” the statement read.

“We have complete confidence that the allegations are wrong, and we have robust processes and procedures that ensure the segregation of information and responsibilities in the event of any potential conflict of interest.

“We are confident that no member of our team has made any unauthorized disclosure to a Team Principal and would caution anyone against making imprudent and serious allegations without substance.”

The Mercedes team was also informed about the investigation through the statement and wholly rejected the allegations against the team principal.

Susie Wolff wrote that she was "deeply insulted" by the public allegations, adding that they were "rooted in intimidatory and misogynistic behavior."