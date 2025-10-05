"No way that’s his mom": Fans react to George Russell celebrating his pole position with his girlfriend

Fans reacted as George Russell celebrated his Singapore GP pole position with his partner, Carmen Mundt. The Mercedes driver posted pictures on his social media, showing the couple swimming in a pool a day before the showdown at the Marina Bay Circuit.The Singapore GP qualifying session turned heads as both McLaren drivers, who were favorites to dominate on the track considering its layout, missed out on pole position. Moreover, both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris also missed out on securing a spot in the front row as Russell took pole position, and will be accompanied by Max Verstappen in P2.This pole position was rather unprecedented considering Mercedes' performance this season. The team also did not show any signs of major improvement during the practice sessions.As the lights went out on the track, George Russell was joined by his partner, Carmen Mundt, with the duo celebrating the pole position.&quot;With my number 1 fan after a good day. Good night!&quot; He captioned the post.Fans on social media hilariously reacted to his post, appreciating the couple and congratulating Russell for setting the fastest lap around the Marina Bay Circuit.Some Queer @HLSIIILINKNo way that’s his mom.george russell @sixty_threeeeLINK@GeorgeRussell63 @RitzCarlton celebrate that pole my goat you deserve itarfi @roogiadaLINK@GeorgeRussell63 @RitzCarlton I don't think you need to rub it in my face that I'm singleA few also joked that Max Verstappen might snatch away that race lead quite early.MemeManager’25 (not Oscar) @Rygar1976LINK@GeorgeRussell63 @RitzCarlton Grats on pole! That was a fantastic lap. Should be good enough for 2nd tomorrow! 😁Sir David @Astrodave_LINK@GeorgeRussell63 @RitzCarlton Don't get over excited 😂 counting on that p1Fabio J. @FabioJEBLINK@GeorgeRussell63 @RitzCarlton While you are playing Max is planning the first lap.. swim well Just Messing with u George! Great poleGeorge Russell reveals he wasn't &quot;comfortable&quot; with the car during the early Friday and Saturday sessionsMercedes hasn't been the most competitive team this season. Although Russell did manage to win the Canadian GP earlier this year, the team's performance experienced a decline in performance in the following races, with them dropping behind Ferrari into third place.Heading into the Singapore GP weekend, Mercedes was not expected to emerge at the top, but George Russell managed to clinch the pole position, in a car that he revealed he wasn't comfortable in during the practice sessions.&quot;It's been a challenging weekend, to be fair. I've not been comfortable with the car, not been comfortable with myself, and it just sort of all came towards me in Q3, to be honest, even the end of Q2,&quot; he told the media.He further mentioned that his final run was the first good lap he had throughout the weekend at the time.&quot;That was my first good lap of the weekend and probably the first lap where I felt semi-reasonable, but I knew I had a bit of margin to go further. And then my lap one in Q3 was really strong and then obviously matched it on the second lap. So pretty pleased with that.&quot;Mercedes has been in a battle with Ferrari for the second place in the Constructors' Championship. The team managed to put the Italian outfit behind after George Russell's podium finish in Baku, and are now expected to increase the gap in Singapore.