  • "No way that’s his mom": Fans react to George Russell celebrating his pole position with his girlfriend

"No way that's his mom": Fans react to George Russell celebrating his pole position with his girlfriend

By Gunaditya Tripathi
Modified Oct 05, 2025 07:24 GMT
Fans react to George Russell celebrating his pole position with his girlfriend (Images from @GeorgeRussell63 on X and Getty Images)
Fans react to George Russell celebrating his pole position with his girlfriend (Images from @GeorgeRussell63 on X and Getty Images)

Fans reacted as George Russell celebrated his Singapore GP pole position with his partner, Carmen Mundt. The Mercedes driver posted pictures on his social media, showing the couple swimming in a pool a day before the showdown at the Marina Bay Circuit.

The Singapore GP qualifying session turned heads as both McLaren drivers, who were favorites to dominate on the track considering its layout, missed out on pole position. Moreover, both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris also missed out on securing a spot in the front row as Russell took pole position, and will be accompanied by Max Verstappen in P2.

This pole position was rather unprecedented considering Mercedes' performance this season. The team also did not show any signs of major improvement during the practice sessions.

As the lights went out on the track, George Russell was joined by his partner, Carmen Mundt, with the duo celebrating the pole position.

"With my number 1 fan after a good day. Good night!" He captioned the post.
Fans on social media hilariously reacted to his post, appreciating the couple and congratulating Russell for setting the fastest lap around the Marina Bay Circuit.

A few also joked that Max Verstappen might snatch away that race lead quite early.

George Russell reveals he wasn't "comfortable" with the car during the early Friday and Saturday sessions

Mercedes hasn't been the most competitive team this season. Although Russell did manage to win the Canadian GP earlier this year, the team's performance experienced a decline in performance in the following races, with them dropping behind Ferrari into third place.

Heading into the Singapore GP weekend, Mercedes was not expected to emerge at the top, but George Russell managed to clinch the pole position, in a car that he revealed he wasn't comfortable in during the practice sessions.

"It's been a challenging weekend, to be fair. I've not been comfortable with the car, not been comfortable with myself, and it just sort of all came towards me in Q3, to be honest, even the end of Q2," he told the media.
He further mentioned that his final run was the first good lap he had throughout the weekend at the time.

"That was my first good lap of the weekend and probably the first lap where I felt semi-reasonable, but I knew I had a bit of margin to go further. And then my lap one in Q3 was really strong and then obviously matched it on the second lap. So pretty pleased with that."

Mercedes has been in a battle with Ferrari for the second place in the Constructors' Championship. The team managed to put the Italian outfit behind after George Russell's podium finish in Baku, and are now expected to increase the gap in Singapore.

Gunaditya Tripathi

Gunaditya Tripathi

Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.

When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.

He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.

Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician.

