“No wonder he’s always stressed”: Fans react as Toto Wolff comes clean on his strict routine

By Anurup Chakraborty
Modified Aug 19, 2025 22:50 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Source: Getty
Mercedes CEO and Team Principal Toto Wolff during the F1 Belgium GP. Source: Getty

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has never been shy about discipline, but his appearance on BBC's Desert Island Discs revealed just how rigid his lifestyle really is. Asked about his daily habits, Wolff explained that he removes unnecessary choices from his life to focus on the decisions that matter most in Formula 1.

ESPN F1 shared his comments on X, where Wolff described his routine in precise detail:

"I'm wearing the same clothes, I'm eating the same food. The same dark bread - a pumpernickel with butter and some ham. Small cappuccino and then it's chicken breast with tomato salad, and I have the same for dinner"
That admission quickly lit up the replies. One fan wrote:

"Toto's basically a walking routine no wonder he's always stressed."
Others were more complimentary and praised Toto Wolff's fitness.

Some fans piled in with their own humorous takes:

The Austrian is currently taking some time off during the summer break. He was recently spotted on holiday in Sardinia, where a leaked photo featuring Susie Wolff and Kelly Piquet, Max Verstappen's partner, made the rounds online.

For now, fans are left debating whether Toto Wolff's famously strict lifestyle keeps him sharp, or just adds to the pressure of leading one of Formula 1's most scrutinized teams.

"That may have not solved an issue": Toto Wolff reveals the issues plaguing Mercedes' 2025 season

Toto Wolff of Mercedes-AMG Petronas during the sprint race of the Belgian GP. Source: Getty
For Mercedes, the 2025 campaign has been a mixed one. Despite the highs of George Russell's consistency, six podiums, including a win in Canada, the rest of the season has often felt like damage limitation. Kimi Antonelli has endured a tough rookie year, scoring sporadically and adapting slowly to the demands of F1.

The team sits third in the Constructors' standings, 323 points adrift of leaders McLaren. Persistent issues in hotter conditions have highlighted the gap at the front. After the Hungarian Grand Prix, Wolff admitted that Mercedes' attempts to fix weaknesses earlier this year backfired.

"I think that we tried to solve a problem with an Imola upgrade, with a mechanical upgrade. That may have not solved an issue but it made something, let something else creep into the car and that was an instability that basically took all confidence from the drivers and it took us a few races to figure that out. Obviously, also misled a little bit by the Montreal win, we think maybe that's not so bad and we came to the conclusion it needs to go off, it went off and the car is back to solid form," he told F1.com.
The result was evident in Budapest, where Russell fought onto the podium and Antonelli grabbed a valuable point in P10. Wolff has since admitted the discarded rear-axle spec will not be used again as Mercedes works to stabilize its performance.

With the summer break underway, the next chance comes at Zandvoort on August 29. Ten races remain, and while a title fight is out of reach, Toto Wolff's team will aim to turn consistency into results.

About the author
Anurup Chakraborty

Anurup Chakraborty

Twitter icon

Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.
Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him!

Know More

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
