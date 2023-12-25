"Nobody cares about pushchair" - Fans reacts to F2 champion claiming he's on Oscar Piastri's level

F2 champion Theo Pourchaire recently claimed that he is as good as Oscar Piastri, who had a brilliant rookie season in F1.

Pourchaire has also been one of the top candidates who could soon enter the sport. However, he has not been able to yet, as all the seats on the grid are occupied.

Speaking on The Pitstop podcast, Theo Pourchaire initially praised Oscar Piastri's talent but soon claimed that he was on the same level as the Australian. He said that if he is given a chance to prove himself in an F1 car, he will deliver.

Later on, he highlighted that he was the vice F3 champion in 2020, only three points behind the McLaren driver, the youngest race winner and now an F2 world champion in 2023.

“He’s an exceptional racing driver. It’s tough to say, but I believe I am on his level. So if I have my chance to drive F1 and show my potential – I am a vice F3 Champion, only three points behind him. Youngest race winner, same in F2 – now Champion in F2. I just need an opportunity to get into Formula 1," said Pourchaire.

As soon as Pourchaire's comments surfaced on social media platforms, F1 fans reacted to the news. Some stated that no one cares about Pourchaire, others acknowledged his F2 win but pointed out how it took him three seasons to rise to the top, while Oscar Piastri instantly won the championship and dominanted.

Another comment pointed out that Theo Pourchaire was not the quickest in the 2023 F2 championship but was consistent.

Here are some of the reactions:

McLaren team boss lauds Oscar Piastri's performance in 2023

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella praised Oscar Piastri for his exceptional performance during the 2023 F1 season. Speaking to Sky Sports, Stella first stated how great it is to have two competent and consistent drivers, Lando Norris and Piastri. He said:

“We are first of all very happy to have Lando and Oscar in our team, we think they are incredible prospects for the future. Lando, I think is not a prospect, he is an established top driver. For us being in this journey with Oscar, it makes it even more exciting, because it was very clear right from the start – the level of talent.”

He added:

“Even the analytical behavior, looking at things, trying to learn, and at the same time, always remaining very calm. He is able to absorb things, execute things, always staying very calm, which I think is a strong point of Oscar.”

Oscar Piastri ended the season in ninth place, scoring 97 points while Lando Norris secured sixth place with 205 points.