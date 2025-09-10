"Not a car I enjoy driving": Carlos Sainz's brutal admission amid dry run with Williams

Carlos Sainz commented on the competitiveness and drivability of the Williams FW47. Mentioning that he does not "enjoy" driving the car, he explained that it is quite different from his preferred driving style, which makes it "relatively" good for him.

Ad

The Spaniard moved to Williams Racing this season after Ferrari replaced him with Lewis Hamilton. His getting into the team was a massive addition, considering the competitiveness and experience he brings to the table. Paired with Alex Albon, he managed to clinch early points in the early races, bringing Williams up to fifth place in the Constructors' Championship.

However, he has been struggling with pace in the recent races. Carlos Sainz hasn't scored any points since the Canadian GP earlier, and continues on the dry run with competitors closing up in the championship.

Ad

Trending

Explaining his run so far, Sainz admitted that the car has only been "relatively good" for him, explaining that it requires a different driving style from his.

"I think I've had a good feeling with the car all year. Relatively good. I mean, it's not a car I enjoy driving. It's not my preferred driving style," he said (via Motorsport).

Sainz added:

Ad

"It has a very specific characteristic that you have to take into account when driving, but if you look at my qualifying results and my race pace this first year, they're always good. It's just that as a team we're struggling a lot to put together results."

The Italian GP was yet another race earlier last week when Sainz failed to score a point. He kept battling in the midfield before his incident with Oliver Bearman, which damaged his car a little.

Ad

Carlos Sainz 'frustrated' as he fails to score points on the grid

Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon during the 2025 F1 Italian GP (Getty Images)

As mentioned, the season began quite strongly for both Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon. Both drivers consistently finished within the top 10. But the situation has changed recently.

Ad

Speaking to the media after the 2025 F1 Italian GP, Sainz mentioned that he has the pace, but it fails to reflect during the races. He also claimed that he can showcase quite some pace during the qualifying sessions; however, it's getting "frustrating" and "depressing," considering the performance on Sundays.

"Keep pushing," he said, when asked about what he could do to push his luck (via F1). "Like my Qualifying pace is there, my race pace is there so at some point it will finish. But, not going to lie, it is starting to get frustrating and rather depressing."

Williams has a strong hold in the fifth place of the Constructors' Championship, which is a major positive for the team considering their previous seasons' performances. However, as mentioned, their competitors have been narrowing the gap in recent races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician. Know More