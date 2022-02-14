"Not everything is exactly as it is portrayed" – Drive to Survive manufactures drama, admits former F1 driver

Netflix docu-series 'Drive to Survive' has been credited with bringing in new, young audiences into F1 over the past four seasons. The series, however, has often been criticized for over-dramatizing certain events in the name of entertainment.

Former F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg also recently revealed that the show tends to portray events in a different manner than how they occurred. He, however, also admitted that a "good balance" between dramatization and reality has been struck in order to captivate audiences globally. This has resulted in a steep spike in popularity for the sport.

Describing the popular documentary in a LinkedIn post, Hulkenberg wrote:

“The makers of the documentary have found a good balance between Hollywood and reality. Sure, not everything is exactly as it is portrayed, but it is very entertaining and available anytime and worldwide in the 27 most important markets.”

“A very important fact is that they are gaining young viewers again, the very ones they had lost or could not reach in recent years. In the month following the release of the Drive to Survive seasons, the F1 Instagram channel gained about 500,000 new followers and the drivers’ channels also experienced a huge boost.”

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen has been very vocal about his criticism of the docu-series and has taken the drastic step of not participating in the upcoming fourth season. Several other drivers, such as Daniel Ricciardo, however, believe that the show has done more good for the sport and that the dramatization of events is a small price to pay for the same.

"Drive to Survive" release date reportedly leaked

The release date for the much-awaited fourth season of Drive to Survive, as reported by Express, has been leaked. The publication reports it is set to be made available on Netflix at some time between March 9 and March 11, just before the start of the season. The show is expected to give fans a thrilling, behind-the-scenes look at arguably one of the most exciting seasons in F1 history.

The fourth season will give fans a week to get geared up for the season opener in Bahrain on March 18.

