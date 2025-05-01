Not just Cadillac, Sergio Perez is reportedly negotiating an F1 return with 3 different teams

Sergio Perez may not currently be on the Formula 1 grid, but his name continues to stir a buzz across the paddock. The Mexican driver is reportedly linked with a move to F1's newest team, Cadillac.

The American-based outfit, which was granted entry into the open-wheel racing series earlier in March, has been on the lookout for drivers to fill both its seats for the 2026 season. The Mexican’s name has frequently surfaced in connection with joining the General Motors-backed team.

However, while the Cadillac F1 team continues to be linked with signing Sergio Perez, a recent report has detailed that the 35-year-old is also in negotiations with two other teams on the grid. According to a report courtesy of media outlet Autosport, the American outfit is facing stiff competition in its pursuit of the former Red Bull Racing driver from a few other unnamed teams.

Perez, who made his debut in Formula 1 in 2011, remains one of the most experienced drivers in the sport. The Mexican boasts 281 Grand Prix starts under his belt. The commercial value the former McLaren driver brings—alongside his strong racecraft and loyal Latin American fanbase—continues to make him a very attractive prospect for several teams in the sport.

The Cadillac F1 team is expected to announce several updates regarding its 2026 F1 lineup at the Miami Grand Prix, and Sergio Perez’s presence at the Florida event has further fueled speculation that he may be the favorite to land a seat with the new Silverstone-based outfit. What team Sergio Perez will drive for in 2026 is something only time will reveal.

Former Red Bull boss backs Sergio Perez for Cadillac seat

Sergio Perez and Jonathan Wheatley at the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Source: Getty

Former Red Bull Racing chief Jonathan Wheatley has backed Sergio Perez to land a seat with Cadillac. The 57-year-old stated that the Mexican driver possesses the quality needed to succeed with the team and that he would not be surprised if Perez is named as a driver.

Wheatley, who currently works with the Stake F1 Team as team principal, praised Perez’s clear understanding of Formula 1, noting that his experience would be crucial for the new Cadillac team. Sharing his thoughts in an interview quoted by Planet F1, he said:

“I think Checo is very suitable to come back and get into the rhythm quickly in a new team. Last year, he sat in one of the most difficult seats in F1, next to Max [Verstappen]. When you face a competitor like that, you have to constantly look in the mirror and rebuild yourself—but maybe that’s not enough. You have to constantly look in the mirror to ask yourself new questions.

“He understands these things very well, and I have always thought that he gave the engineers very, very clear, easy-to-understand, and simple explanations and feedback on the behaviour of the car. Checo is a very professional, very talented, and of course, fast driver who was great to work with.”

Sergio Perez is expected to announce a decision on his future in motorsports soon. If the growing talk in the F1 paddock is anything to go by, the Mexican could officially become a Cadillac F1 driver as early as May 3.

