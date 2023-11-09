"Not marketable Max Verstappen is on the cover of Time magazine": Fans react to the Red Bull driver getting featured on the prestigious magazine

Max Verstappen recently featured on the front page of the famous magazine, Time. The Dutchman has been dominating the sport for the past two years and also had an intense battle with Lewis Hamilton in 2021. Hence, he has been quite famous, not only in the sport itself but outside of it as well.

After Time published the magazine with a picture of Max Verstappen standing in a dominant manner, there were many F1 fans who flocked to the post and reacted to it.

Many on social media pointed out that, despite some people saying that the Red Bull driver was not marketable, he had successfully made it to the cover of one of the most famous magazines in the world. Many appreciated the three-time world champion and claimed that he deserved to be on the cover.

One comment on X read:

"'Not marketable' Max Verstappen is on the cover of Time magazine, meanwhile the 'Face of F1' is stealing cake from his dogs mouth."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Deserved. He’s been a different breed this year," read another comment.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, some praised the excellence of Red Bull as a team more than Verstappen. They stressed the fact that the Dutchman just had a better car. Some even claimed that Adrian Newey, the aero wizard who designs Red Bull cars, should be on the cover.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

F1 CEO claims stopping Max Verstappen and Red Bull from dominating would be wrong

Ever since Max Verstappen and Red Bull started dominating the sport, many have wanted something to be done to stop this kind of dominance in the sport. However, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali recently said that what Verstappen and his team are doing has been a part of F1 for quite some time. He also praised the three-time world champion for all his achievements.

Domenicali told Channel 4:

“I think if you look back at the dominance of a driver or a team, it’s always been a part of F1. We need to consider one thing that for sure, Max Verstappen has done and is doing an incredible job. We need to recognize that."

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, Domenicali claimed that he does not want people to see F1 as a sport that tries to stop one of their teams and drivers from excelling. He concluded:

“But if you see today at the gaps in qualified, it’s just incredible. If you look at the numbers of overtaking we are having the last two seasons, we are at the top of the scale. We cannot be seen as a sport that is trying to do something against someone, that would be wrong.”

Verstappen has already won 17 races in the 2023 F1 season and has a strong chance of winning the remaining two as well.