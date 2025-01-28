“Not a product of chance”: Max Verstappen’s father opens up on intense training in key F1 aspect

Formula 1 drivers' champion Max Verstappen was intensely trained by his father, Jos Verstappen, in the skill of overtaking. The senior Verstappen, a former F1 driver himself, shared in an interview recently how he instructed his son to overtake in diffcult spots on track, as well as how to be efficient at it so as not to lose any time during maneuvers.

Speaking with Speedweek.com, Jos Verstappen also discussed how he taught his son in a way that the champion was limited to being able to overtake at only certain points, so as to build his skills in a way that he could overtake in tough corners as well. The former Benetton driver coached Max Verstappen this way because he does not believe that an overtake comes with luck, rather with observation and practice. He said:

"It went so far that I forbade him from attacking in places that seemed too easy to me. I told him: 'You can only attack here, here and there, but not anywhere else.' And those were corners where the others might not attack because it is much more difficult.

"That is one of the reasons why we later got the impression in Formula 1 that Max could overtake anywhere. An overtaking maneuver is not a product of chance. A driver has to observe the opponent closely, spy on his weaknesses and really figure out his rival. Max trained for this for years in karting; it has become second nature to him."

Max Verstappen recently used his overtaking skills at the Brazil Grand Prix that took place in November of last year. The Dutchman began the race in P17, but finished the race victorious as he climbed his way up the grid.

Max Verstappen talks about his father not being a fan of his attitude

Max Verstappen recently opened up about how his attitude during his days of training under his father was something that was unacceptable to the former F1 driver. Verstappen, wanting to be stress-free and calm, chose to have an approach of dealing with things later, which he says his father couldn't understand. He said (via Speedweek.com):

"That's a discussion I often had with my father as a child. I always said to him: 'Okay, whatever, we'll see.' And he replied: 'What do you mean by 'We'll see?' That's not an approach.'"

This approach has remained with the driver to date, revealing that he prefers to have a relaxed process and not overthink things.

"But that's just the way I am. I don't like to stress myself out too much, I don't like to think too much or complicate things. I approach my tasks in a relaxed and calm manner. I don't want to think too much about how I can influence certain things, I don't want to overthink it all," he added.

Max Verstappen has completed the 2024 F1 season being crowned drivers' champion for the fourth consecutive season. The Red Bull Racing driver finished his tenth season, with nine wins and 14 podiums in his kitty.

