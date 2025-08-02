"Now he can focus on the launch of his drink and friends": Fans react as Lewis Hamilton is eliminated in F1 Hungarian GP Q2

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was eliminated in Q2 at the 2025 Hungarian GP. The Briton came to Budapest with the hopes of improving his performance from last weekend's race at the Belgian GP, but met with a similar fate. The fans came out and reacted to Hamilton's Q2 elimination.Ferrari brought the new rear suspension and rear brake upgrade at the Belgian GP after testing them at the Mugello circuit. However, the Briton struggled with the same and spun out in his final Lap in SQ1, and was also eliminated in Q1 during the qualifying for the main race.While the race pace was better as Hamilton started P18 and made up 11 positions to finish P7, the Ferrari driver faced a similar fate again in the qualifying at the Hungarian GP. Both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were in the drop zones in Q1 when a lap at the end of the session got them through to Q2.At the start of Q2, with the risk of rain in the air, all the cars queued up at the end of the pit lane, with the two Ferrari drivers being among the last ones to get out. Fortunately, both of them were able to complete their laps, but it wasn't great, putting them at risk of elimination.Before the final run in Q2, Leclerc instructed his team to let them out before the pileup in the pit lane, and the Monegasque, along with Lewis Hamilton, was amongst the first out of the pits. However, the seven-time F1 champion was pushed into the drop zone with the driver behind him improving.The fans took to the social media platform X after the Q2 session and reacted to Hamilton's exit. Some came out and pointed at the Briton's cryptic uploads on social media, hinting at a new launch as they wrote,“Awwwwe, now he can focus on the launch of his drink and friends.”Another commented, “Why did even sign him.”“Not going well at all for him,” commented another.Some came out and suggested that Hamilton's washed out, given his recent performances and struggles. They wrote,“Washed driver, just retire already bro you're just hurting yourself let it go 😭”Another commented, “It's just embarrassing to see him like this, he should have retired after 2021, with his current performance he is losing his legendary status”Some mentioned how Ferrari sent them out too early and didn't consider the track evolution. They wrote,“Why did they go out so early if they were doing 1 lap? Track evolution is insane.”Lewis Hamilton's downbeat radio message after Q2 elimination at Hungary Lewis Hamilton expressed his frustration after the 2025 Belgian GP, suggesting it was the first time in his career that the rear wheels locked up on his car and he spun around. The Briton was downbeat and the same has been the case with the seven-time F1 champion.Speaking with Ricciardo Adami on the team radio after the Q2 exit in Hungarian GP qualifying, Lewis Hamilton said in a hopeless tone,“Everytime, everytime.” The Ferrari driver will start the race in P13, whereas his teammate Charles Leclerc will start on the pole position.