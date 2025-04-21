“Now we understand Lando Norris’ poor form”: F1 fans take a jibe at McLaren star for wearing footballing giant’s jersey

Star McLaren driver Lando Norris was spotted wearing a Manchester United jersey during a recent padel game, prompting F1 fans to draw conclusions about his poor start to the 2025 season. The British driver has struggled to adjust to the MCL39, losing the championship lead to teammate Oscar Piastri after five rounds.

Following the Saudi Arabian GP race weekend, where Norris charged from P10 to P4 after a qualifying crash, he played padel with his gridmates George Russell, Alex Albon and former teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. Russell shared a picture of the quartet post-game, featuring the McLaren driver wearing a Manchester United jersey from the 2021-22 season.

Having recently shared a topless picture of Lando Norris after the Bahrain GP, the Mercedes driver's latest post put the spotlight on Norris's favorite football team. The caption on his post read:

"Can’t get away from this lot 😅"

According to The Mirror, Lando Norris supported Bristol City during his childhood but admitted that he cheered for Manchester United when Cristiano Ronaldo played for the 'Red Devils' between 2003 and 2009.

After spotting Norris in a Man United jersey, F1 fans concluded it was the reason behind his poor start to the season. The Manchester-based team has an illustrious history, with the most Premier League titles, but has struggled in recent years and is on track for its worst-ever campaign in the 2024-25 season.

One X user commented on Norris' poor form:

"Now we understand Lando's poor form: he is a ManU supporter 🤪"

Another X user trolled the McLaren driver, stating it was no surprise he was "washed."

"Lando Norris with a Manchester united shirt no wonder he's washed 😂😂😂 " the comment read.

Here are a few other comments, as F1 fans tried to connect the dots between Norris' Man United jersey and his recent struggles.

"Is there any correlation between Lando’s jersey and his latest bad luck?" an X user commented.

"@LandoNorris why that shirt man 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️" another comment read.

"Man United….. yes that explains a lot…." a third comment read.

"no wonder hes bottling like united" another X user wrote.

Lando Norris has also shown support for the Sao Paulo-based Brazilian team SE Palmeiras. He also supported England in the 2024 UEFA Euro finals and was also spotted in the Champions League final last year.

Lando Norris reacts to losing the championship lead to Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris lost the championship lead to McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, who secured his third victory of the season in Jeddah, tying Norris with five career wins. Saturday's qualifying mistake proved costly for Norris, who now trails his teammate by 10 points.

After securing a fourth-place finish in the Saudi Arabian GP, Norris admitted he wasn't surprised to lose the lead, attributing it to his mistakes on Saturdays. Nailing the final Q3 lap has been a challenge for the senior McLaren driver, as was evident in China, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. However, he remains confident in his race pace.

"I'm not surprised, because of the mistakes I've made over the last few Saturdays. My Sundays, I think I'm pretty happy with, I've been pretty strong all of my Sundays [recently]. I have the confidence, the pace is there, and I feel like I'm at the best at the minute," he was quoted by RacingNews365.com.

Five rounds into the 2025 season, Oscar Piastri leads the standings with 99 points, while Norris is second with 89 points. Max Verstappen is just two points behind the McLaren driver, with George Russell fourth with 73 points.

