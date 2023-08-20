Nyck de Vries might return to F1 in a sensational move: Reports

Nyck de Vries' time in F1 might not be over as Red Bull are reportedly considering recalling the Dutch driver as a reserve driver for the Mexican GP weekend.

De Vries' Formula 1 career at AlphaTauri lasted only 10 races as he was axed by Red Bull after the British GP. Daniel Ricciardo, who served as the reserve driver for Red Bull, replaced the outbound Dutchman, leaving his role as the third driver for the senior team.

Liam Lawson currently serves as the reserve driver for Red Bull but is also busy fighting for the title in the Super Formula series. Lawson has clashing schedules as his final two rounds of the Japanese series are on the same date as the Mexico GP on October 27-29.

Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson

This is where Nyck de Vries enters the picture as he is under contract with Red Bull for the entire 2023 season, despite losing his seat midway through the year. As per RacingNews365.com, De Vries could be called up to serve as the reserve driver for Red Bull and AlphaTauri for the Mexico GP.

Liam Lawson is a title contender in Super Formula as he is currently second in the championship standings, eight points adrift of the leader Ritomo Miyata.

As of now, Nyck de Vries has not signed a contract with any other team for the 2024 season. If he commits his future to any other team in F1 or another series, it will result in the cancellation of the Red Bull contract. In this case, he will not be called by the team to be the reserve driver.

Exploring Nyck de Vries' next step following his F1 exit

Nyck de Vries has not yet announced his next step in his motor racing career but has confirmed a change in direction as he is set to pursue his academic goals.

Following in the footsteps of former F1 driver Nicholas Latifi, the former Formula E and F2 champion has announced his plans to enroll in a course at Harvard.

"I've never studied before in my life, in fact, I didn't even finish high school," he said to RacingNews365.com

"But in September I'm going to take a course at Harvard. Negotiation and Leadership, a little bit of studying. More because I just like it now that I have some time and the interest to learn other things," he added.

Nyck de Vries is likely to return to Formula E or Endurance racing as he has previously achieved success there.