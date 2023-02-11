Nyck de Vries shares his biggest strength which is also his biggest weakness

Nyck de Vries, who will be racing for the first time as a permanent F1 driver in the upcoming season with AlphaTauri, revealed that 'perfectionism' is his biggest strength and weakness.

He stated that while speaking on the Tauri Talk podcast. He believes it is hard to manage one's strengths, and if it is not done properly, it can lead to trouble.

"I personally think my biggest strength is equally my biggest weakness. Managing your strength but not overdoing it is something that I've addressed and learned over the years. But, obviously, you still risk [that] sometimes [you will] make mistakes, but managing that is probably my biggest challenge, to avoid making mistakes."

Nyck de Vries explained what he meant by his statement. He believes that while being a perfectionist is a great strength for him or anyone, it also causes similar trouble. This happens, according to the Dutchman, when he starts looking into too many minor details, and it causes great trouble for him as he focuses on a lot of mistakes he is making rather than progress.

Providing further insight into his initial statement, de Vries added:

"My commitment and determination, but also my perfectionism, is a great asset and a strength. But, equally, [it is] a weakness because, when you go too far, you lose focus and you get lost in the detail. And that's when you aren't able to focus but also, basically, your will is paralysing your intuition and your talent and your feeling."

Nyck de Vries feels 'balance' is required in perfectionism

While talking about his strengths and weaknesses, Nyck de Vries stated that it is absolutely necessary for one to bring balance. He stated that many great athletes pay a lot of attention to detail, and also referred to NBA legend Michael Jordan.

"If you look at a lot of successful people in different industries, I think the attention to detail is something that also pops out in many of them. So that's why the balance is so fine.

"When you look at Michael Jordan [in The Last Dance], he was hammering the details of his teammates to push everyone to the limit, non-stop, but he was a machine and living legend."

De Vries feels that it is extremely important to bring balance to strengths. According to him, perfectionism can be extreme for a person. However, with balance, one can push in all directions to be successful.

