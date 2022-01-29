Nyck de Vries not in talks with Toto Wolff to potentially replace Lewis Hamilton in 2022

Formula E champion Nyck de Vries will not be replacing Lewis Hamilton in 2022 despite numerous rumors of the Dutchman's entry into the sport this year. de Vries is currently a simulator driver for Mercedes F1 and also drives for the Mercedes EQ team.

With Lewis Hamilton's return to the sport reportedly contingent on the results of the ongoing FIA inquiry, fans and pundits have speculated on numerous possible replacements for the Briton. Experts such as Ralf Schumacher believe Sebastian Vettel should replace the seven-time world champion in 2022.

Nyck de Vries has long been suggested as the next Mercedes star. The Dutchman, however, claims he has no immediate plans to join the sport. When asked if F1 is still his motorsport dream, the young driver said:

“Every young driver has that dream. I would be lying if I said I don’t aspire to Formula 1 anymore or I’m giving up on my dream. But I’m not actively working towards it anymore. Next year is a new season, let’s see what happens. I will do my job as best as I can.”

de Vries mentioned that he had met Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, but the duo hadn't spoken about F1 in any capacity. He said:

“We spoke last week on the occasion of his birthday. We are in regular contact. But Formula 1 was not talked about.”

Meanwhile, Nyck de Vries will remain in Formula E in 2022 in hopes of defending his world title.

Lewis Hamilton will have to deal with a lot if he chooses to return in 2022, says Ted Kravitz

The Briton is likely to face multiple challenges in the new season if he makes his return to the sport, believes Ted Kravitz. The F1 pundit believes Lewis Hamilton will face significant struggles due to his painful loss in Abu Dhabi and the entry of George Russell. Kravitz said:

“That’s the other thing Hamilton has to deal with. He has to get over the pain of Abu Dhabi, and he needs to be reassured by the FIA that everything is going to be fair. And then he needs to deal with a hotshot new teammate, and deal with Max Verstappen, who’s going to be high on confidence of course. It’s such a big job for Hamilton.”

Ex-F1 driver Perry McCarthy suggests George Russell will try and take advantage of Hamilton's lack of momentum heading into the 2022 season. The former driver believes Russell will be on the "attack," trying to capitalize on his fellow Briton's apparent lack of confidence.

Only time will tell whether Lewis Hamilton will make his return to the sport we all love. Fans will wait until March 18th, when the results of the ongoing FIA inquiry come out, to learn Hamilton's decision, if any.

