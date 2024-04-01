“Obviously I was robbed”: Lewis Hamilton opens up about losing 2021 F1 title to Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s 2021 Abu Dhabi finale was a tale for ages. It was also perhaps the most controversial title decider in F1 history. Lewis Hamilton has now opened up about losing the title to arch-nemesis Max Verstappen on that fateful night in Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen started the race on pole position, but Lewis quickly took the lead of the race and led comfortably throughout. However, a late safety car decision by then-race director Michael Masi allowed Max Verstappen to fight back and clinch the title in the final lap of the 2021 championship.

The 7-time champion recently opened up about the incident in an interview with GQ.

“Was I robbed? Obviously. I mean, you know the story. But I think what was really beautiful in that moment, which I take away from it, was my dad was with me. And the day that it hurt the most, he was there, and the way he raised me was to always stand up, keep your head high.”

The Mercedes driver added,

“I obviously went to congratulate Max, and not realizing the impact that that would have, but also I was really conscious of, like, there’s a mini-me watching. I was definitely conscious of: These next 50 meters that I walk is where I fall to the ground and die—or I rise up.”

Lewis has not won a race since that season as Mercedes continues to struggle in the post-turbo hybrid era.

Moreover, the boy from Stevenage also announced he’ll be jumping ships from Mercedes to Ferrari next season. The move will conclude a stunning 12-year period where Lewis won 6 F1 championships.

Former McLaren mechanic feels Lewis Hamilton “cannot wait to get those red overalls on”

Lewis Hamilton is going through a rut at the moment with Mercedes. The 103 race winner has accumulated just 8 points in the opening 3 GPs of the season.

Furthermore, former McLaren mechanic Marc Priestly believes Hamilton is counting his days to wearing the much-celebrated red Ferrari overalls after a DNF in Australia.

Speaking to the BBC Chequered Flag podcast, Priestly said,

“If you’re Lewis Hamilton, at least you’ve got an exit out of this, you know that there is a move to Ferrari coming at the end of this year.”

He also stated,

“This is a Lewis Hamilton that might be starting to resign himself to the fact that he’s got to write this year off, and he cannot wait to get those red overalls on, they can’t come quickly enough.”

With F1 heading to Japan this weekend, Hamilton and co. would be itching for a strong outing at Suzuka. Lewis has enjoyed significant success in Japan over the years. Can Mercedes bounce back this weekend?

Poll : Will Lewis Hamilton be able to win again with Mercedes before end of this season? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion