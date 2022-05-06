"Obviously we have to rebuild confidence" - AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda banking on last year's experience to take on new circuits like F1 Miami GP

Yuki Tsunoda is relying on his previous year’s experience to approach new circuits.

Answering Sportskeeda’s question in a team session ahead of the Miami GP, Tsunoda said he can now approach new circuits with ease and is acclimatizing to them.

On being asked if he now has more confidence in approaching new circuits, Yuki Tsunoda responded:

“Its a new track, obviously we have to rebuild the confidence, but I will say I know how to approach the kind of facing the new track. Last year a lot of the tracks was first time, I struggled in the first half and second half, I get kind of use to the situations to face new tracks. Just taking it step by step and also using the experience I had from last year. I think I’ll be OK.”

The AlphaTauri driver admitted to struggling in his rookie year, when most of the circuits on the calendar were unchartered territory.

However, his step-by-step technique in the second half of the 2021 season has helped him understand how to approach new tracks.

Yuki Tsunoda believes he is more confident in the 2022 season

Yuki Tsunoda believes he is more comfortable and relaxed in the current season. Last year, the Japanese driver joked about the renewal of his contract, saying he did not know why the team re-hired him when he had an awful rookie season.

The 21-year-old did not initially expect to be retained for the second season but now feels he deserves his spot on the grid.

Speaking about his confidence after a better start to the 2022 season, Yuki Tsunoda said:

"I think its a different feeling compared to last year. I will say its too early stages to say I am comfortable or I have confidence that deserved (to be in F1) because I just did four races. But I think I am feeling different compared to last year and I am more in control. I can control more situations, I know other things like how the team is thinking.

"So yeah, I will say it is better (this season). Like I said it is early stages to say it is comfortable but I deserve this place. Maybe next time I have the same question I wouldn’t joke."

角田裕毅/Yuki Tsunoda @yukitsunoda07



P7!! Really happy with today, especially to score points at our home track Grazie P7！！チームのホームトラックで感謝の想いと共に良いパフォーマンスができて良かったです！

As a young AlphaTauri driver, he has learned a lot over the last year and is now more comfortable with his approach with the team.

Tsunoda outperformed his experienced teammate Pierre Gasly in the Imola GP and scored a top-10 finish by finishing seventh. He has scored 10 points for the team so far, while Gasly has scored only six.

