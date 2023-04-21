"Off we go. We move on": Guenther Steiner's take on the Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen title decider at the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Guenther Steiner believes the sport should just move on following the controversy between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP. The Dutchman won his first title under controversial circumstances on the final lap of the race, pipping his rival on softer tires.

Hamilton was clear of Verstappen heading into the closing stages of the winner-takes-all race in Abu Dhabi before race director Michael Masi issued a safety car restart on the final lap of the race. However, with the Dutchman having pitted for soft tires near the end of the race, the Briton was no match for the Red Bull driver.

Steiner was amongst many who were asked for their opinions on the controversial race ending. The Haas team boss claims the sport should just move on from the debacle.

Writing about the Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen controversy in his new book "Surviving to Drive", the team boss said:

“At the time it didn’t stack up to me, but at the same time, I didn’t know all the facts. It was very entertaining, though. Poor Toto almost had a f*king heart attack! Look, at the end of the day, both teams have won a World Championship and good for them. Red Bull won the Drivers’ and Mercedes the Constructors’. I’d take either of those. Mercedes didn’t protest, so off we go. We move on.”

Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen dynamic has flipped around, claims F1 pundit

F1 analyst Ted Kravitz reports a significant shift in the dynamic between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton this season. Verstappen's impressive performance in the Red Bull car has compelled him to exercise greater caution during races, according to Kravitz.

Kravitz also noted that between 2014 and 2020, when Mercedes and Hamilton had the most dominant car, Hamilton tended to adopt a more conservative approach. Meanwhile, Verstappen was more aggressive in his pursuit of the championship. Hamilton held back, allowing Verstappen to take more risks.

However, with the change in aerodynamic regulations in 2022, the roles have been reversed. With Red Bull now holding the advantage, the seven-time world champion finds himself on the defensive, frequently attempting to disrupt Verstappen's momentum.

Ted Kravitz spoke about Verstappen and Hamilton on the Sky Sports F1 podcast:

"We now have, with Max Verstappen with a championship to think about, a complete flip in the seasons... the Mercedes-Lewis Hamilton seasons from 2014-2021."

"When Hamilton's been going for the championship. He knows he's got the fastest car and needs to play it safe. And you've got Verstappen, challenging him, and wanting to get in there. It's completely flipped, hasn't it?"

It will be interesting to watch the two mammoths go head-to-head over the course of the 2023 season.

