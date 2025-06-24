  • home icon
  • “Oh my god that’s unreal”: Fans react as Max Verstappen unveils his special look for Red Bull’s home race

By Rishabh Negi
Published Jun 24, 2025 11:43 GMT
Max Verstappen, the reigning Formula 1 world champion, has a special lid for Red Bull's home race, the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix. In line with this, fans of the Dutchman from all over the globe have come up with heartwarming reactions.

The Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring always has a big atmosphere, with a majority of the fans supporting Red Bull and Max Verstappen. The four-time world champion has previously won five times around the free-flowing track.

The upcoming race weekend will kick off with the on-track action from Friday onwards, and ahead of it, Max Verstappen has dropped an extremely aesthetic race helmet via his X account.

"As special as ever. Scale models available at http://Verstappen.com. #UnleashTheLion" Verstappen wrote.
Seeing the new lid, the fans have found it hard to hold their horses, as a fan via X wrote:

Another fan added:

"Stunning."

Here are some of the other reactions:

"Always the orange lion.. maxiiiiii," A fan wrote.
"Nice one. GO MAX!" Another added.
"Max will win in Austria!" A fan predicted.

In the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen managed a P5 finish behind then-Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton (P4), then-Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz (P3), McLaren's Oscar Piastri (P2), and Mercedes' George Russell.

The event is famously known for the wheel-to-wheel tussle between Verstappen and Lando Norris.

Red Bull was pleased with 'squeaky clean' Max Verstappen in Montreal

While Max Verstappen has got the world talking ever since dropping his lid for the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix, in Round 10, the Canadian Grand Prix, he managed a P2 finish. In line with this, the Red Bull outfit was pleased with the Dutchman's efforts around the Gilles Villeneuve Racing circuit.

Verstappen started the 70-lap Grand Prix from second place on the grid to end his outing in the same place. Race winner George Russell's Mercedes was a bit out of reach.

During a post-race interaction, the Red Bull boss, Christian Horner, said:

"But Max, I thought he's been squeaky clean all weekend. He drove a very good race today. I think it was a solid race for us. I mean, the first thing, we pushed pretty hard early on, on the medium tyre. The tyre then started to open up. So, I would say the second stint for us was probably our least competitive stint," Horner said, via F1.

After the first 10 rounds, Verstappen is in third place in the Drivers' standings with 155 points, alongside two Grand Prix wins. At the Red Bull Ring, the Dutchman will try his best to come away with a third Grand Prix in front of fans.

Rishabh Negi

