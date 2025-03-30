"Oh the things people do to feel relevant in front of media": Fans react to Jeremy Clarkson criticizing Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton's start to his Ferrari chapter has been a rollercoaster ride, with the highs of winning the Sprint race in China to the lows of being disqualified in the Chinese Grand Prix. This stark contrast led "Top Gear" star Jeremy Clarkson to deem his performance in China as "making no sense", but fans quickly hit back at the 64-year-old.

The seven-time champion moved to Maranello over the winter break. His new journey with the prancing horses began with an intensive testing schedule, and people reckoned that he would be on the front foot at the opening race in Australia.

While the 40-year-old led the race at one point in Australia, he eventually finished 10th on the brink of points. He hoped for a better weekend in China and started the weekend with a Sprint win.

However, the main race on Sunday was a horrible outing for Ferrari as the scarlet duo was disqualified after the race, in which Lewis Hamilton had finished sixth. Witnessing the weekend in China, Jeremy Clarkson said (via PlanetF1):

"How is that possible? I can understand that a car might be quick at one track and the following weekend, at a different track, be useless. (But) how is that possible? To go from hero to zero at the same track on the same day, makes no sense."

Fans were not on board with Clarkson's comment, as they replied to a tweet by PlanetF1 sharing his verdict:

"Oh the things people do to feel relevant in front of media"

"For a man who watches a lot of f1, Clarkson understands very little of it," one said.

"Clearly, Jeremy Clarkson hasn’t heard of the legend of Ferrari, or even worse, track evolution," another wrote.

Here are more reactions.

"Jeremy Clarkson is an idiotic blowhard"

"Hero to Zero while still beating his teammate across the weekend who is known to be a spectacular qualifier meanwhile Lewis is considered washed? I'll take it," a fan tweeted.

Lewis Hamilton is running a Ferrari-engined F1 car for the first time in his career.

Lewis Hamilton slams his critics for making "uneducated guesses"

Lewis Hamilton at the FIA Press Conference for the Chinese Grand Prix - Source: Getty

As drivers switch teams, they also have to adapt to the car's characteristics, especially the engines. With Lewis Hamilton never having run a Ferrari-engined F1 car before, he was poised to take some time to adapt to the new power unit.

Reflecting on how changing teams is not an easy task, the Briton said (via Racing News 365):

"It's just that we live in such a strange time in the world. People just love to be negative at any opportunity, even with the smallest things, they’ll just be negative about it. Clearly some of them really just making uneducated guesses of what's going on. It's just a real lack of appreciation."

Hamilton is ninth in the standings, a point ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc.

