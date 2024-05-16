Oliver Bearman doesn’t feel "entitled" to 2025 Haas F1 seat despite Nico Hulkenberg’s exit to Audi

Ferrari reserve and Formula 2 driver Oliver Bearman maintains a pragmatic outlook about a potential Haas F1 seat in 2025. The 19-year-old is reportedly set to take up the mantle from Nico Hulkenberg after the German driver completes his move to Audi at the end of the season.

Up-and-coming Ferrari academy prospect Oliver Bearman has been making waves in the motorsport community this season. The Briton, who competes in Formula 2 for PREMA Racing, made his F1 debut with Ferrari earlier this season, standing in for a sick Carlos Sainz in the Saudi Arabian GP.

Beyond his F2 and Ferrari reserve duties, Oliver Bearman is also the reserve driver for American outfit Haas F1. With the latter set to lose Nico Hulkenberg in 2025, Bearman has been heavily linked as the potential replacement for the departing German come next season.

Addressing these rumors, Bearman recently shared his perspective on the possibility of stepping into an F1 seat with Haas in 2025. Maintaining a grounded approach regarding his future in F1, Bearman told Pit Debrief:

"Just because there is a seat doesn’t mean I’m entitled to it, I still have to go out there and earn it, through good performances in F2, but even more so the 6 FP’s that I’m doing, I have to perform well and show that I’m ready to go into F1 also."

Bearman also spoke about his objectives for the ongoing season:

"I haven’t set any goals, no. I think the pressure is mainly coming from myself, because I tend to put a lot of pressure on myself. I just want to keep learning, keep improving."

"I still haven’t done many laps in F1 compared to the other guys. I just want to keep improving and maximize my potential," he added.

Oliver Bearman on replacing Kevin Magnussen at Imola practice

Bearman is set to participate in the mandatory free practice sessions at the 2024 Imola Grand Prix, where he will replace Kevin Magnussen. Reflecting on this opportunity, Bearman expressed his enthusiasm and readiness to contribute to Haas's ongoing success. He said (via Speedcafe):

"I'm really looking forward to re-joining the team and taking part in FP1 in Imola. The team is having a strong season and I'm hoping, with the extra experience I have since our last time together, I'll be able to help continue the run of form they're in!”

Oliver Bearman will participate in a total of 6 F1 practice sessions this season. He made his F1 debut with Ferrari earlier this year, where he finished seventh in the Saudi Arabian GP at Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Bearman finished sixth in the F2 Drivers' standings last season. He won races in Baku, Barcelona and Monza.