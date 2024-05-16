Oliver Bearman replaces Kevin Magnussen at Haas for the 2024 F1 Imola GP FP1 

Ferrari reserve driver Oliver Bearman will replace Kevin Magnussen at the Haas F1 team for the FP1 session at the 2024 Imola Grand Prix. The young British driver will compete in the first of his mandatory six free practice sessions on Friday.

The 19-year-old had earlier impressed everyone with his racer mentality and skill behind the wheel in Jeddah this year when he had limited time to act as a super sub for Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, who had to pull out of the weekend due to appendicitis.

Despite limited track running, Bearman was able to finish in P7 ahead of the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris in the main race on Sunday. Speaking to the media ahead of the race in Imola, the Ferrari Academy Driver said (via Speedcafe):

“I'm really looking forward to re-joining the team and taking part in FP1 in Imola. The team is having a strong season and I'm hoping, with the extra experience I have since our last time together, I'll be able to help continue the run of form they're in!”

The F2 driver is one of the drivers in contention for a seat at the Haas F1 team for the 2025 season after it was announced that Nico Hulkenberg will be leaving the American outfit for Audi next year. Speaking about his future and desire to race in F1, Oliver Bearman reflected:

“Of course, I see it as my chance but just because there is a seat free doesn't mean I'm entitled to it. I still have to go out there and earn it through good performances in Formula 2 but even more so in the six FP1s that I'm doing. I have to perform well and show that I'm ready to jump into F1 next year," Bearman said (as quoted by RacingNews365).

"I still feel like there's so much unfinished business here"- Haas F1 driver reflects on his future with the team

Haas F1 driver Kevin Magnussen said that he believed there was 'some unfinished business' with the team he made a comeback with at the start of the 2022 season.

As per Motorsport.com, the Danish driver said:

"I think I still feel like there's so much unfinished business here. I feel like it's always been. I've been here for many years now. There's always been some potential that we haven't seemed to really exploit."

When asked if he had renewed his contract with Haas F1 for the next year, Magnussen replied:

"Not like concrete. When you're part of the team, you're talking all the time, I think there's much focus on the season and things."

It would be fascinating to see the combination Haas F1 goes for next year. Will they continue their policy of having one experienced driver alongside a rookie like they did in 2022 which brought them great success as a team, or will it be a repeat of 2021, when they raced with two rookie drivers.