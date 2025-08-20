Oliver Bearman shares 'very special' feeling and lauds Haas F1's recent upgrades

Oliver Bearman had all the praise for Haas' upgrade package during the 2025 British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Bearman, praising the team's upgrade, which he felt had been really impressive, stated that he found his confidence as they were fitted in the car during his home race.

Bearman joined Haas coming into this season and replaced Kevin Magnussen. Bearman, who is in his rookie season, is currently racing alongside Esteban Ocon as the two drivers are spearheading their team into a new direction under Ayao Komatsu's guidance.

Following a couple of underwhelming seasons, Gene Haas, the owner of the Haas F1 team, sacked Guenther Steiner and brought in Komatsu and put him in charge of the American team. After his appointment, Komatsu helped improve the team's overall performance compared to the previous years, as per their stand in the Constructors' Championship.

Haas are currently in P9 in the championship with 35 points after 14 races and three Sprints. They received a much-needed impetus during the Silverstone race, thanks to their upgrade during the British GP, something that helped Bearman feel extremely confident, as he mentioned in his recent interview.

“I haven't found my confidence until we brought the Silverstone upgrade to the car, Bearman said. "Since then, I've had a really good feeling, and I've been able to replicate that feeling - and that's crazy. You can't describe it, but you chase it, you chase it, you chase it and when you can have it, it's very special.”

“It's a car that I feel fully comfortable in,” he added. “Of course, I tried to feel as comfortable as possible in the previous car, but it's difficult when the balance is tough. Now we've managed to replicate that and from now, I think we can do a lot with this car," Bearman further added.

Despite Oliver Bearman's appraisal, the Haas drivers failed to register a point during the British GP as they finished their race in P11 (Bearman) and P13 (Ocon). In the qualifying, Bearman managed P8, while Ocon was in P15.

How has Oliver Bearman performed with Haas in 2025 so far?

Oliver Bearman's best performance with Haas arrived at the 2025 Chinese GP when the British driver came home in P8. Besides this, he also performed brilliantly at the Belgian GP Sprint, where he managed P7.

Oliver Bearman of the United Kingdom driving the F1 race car No 87, the Haas VF25 for the Haas Formula One Team - Source: Getty

Currently, Bearman is in P19 with eight points after 14 races and eight points. His teammate, Esteban Ocon, is in P10 with 27 points at the end of the same number of races.

Oscar Piastri of McLaren is leading the championship with 284 points, ahead of his teammate, Lando Norris. Norris, who has claimed five wins so far, is in P2 with 275 points. McLaren is leading the Constructors' Championship with 559 points, ahead of Ferrari, Mercedes, and Red Bull.

