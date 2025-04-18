“On fire”: Fans react as Lando Norris starts off Saudi Arabian GP weekend with a bang

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend has kicked off, and Lando Norris has already started making strong moves at Jeddah. Norris put in a strong performance in the first practice session, putting in a lap time of 1:29.246, and while he did take second place on the leaderboard, he was only 0.007s behind the leader, Pierre Gasly. In the second session, Norris finished atop the leaderboard with a lap time of 1:28.267.
The F1 account on X (formerly Twitter) shared a post about one of the lap times the McLaren driver put in.
"Lively Lando! 💨 Straight to the top of the times early in FP2 for Norris with a 1:29.272 ⏱️ "
Fans took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts about Norris, pointing out that he seems to be in form ahead of the main race.
"Norris is on fire! Let’s see if he can hold that top spot...."
"He's on fire!, " a fan wrote.
"LANDO having a good Friday," another pointed out.
A few others in the replies section of the post remarked that Lando Norris would have to keep up the performance for the rest of the weekend for continued success.
"Lando needs a good weekend to get him back in the zone."
"Hopefully he can keep it up," another replied.
One of the commenters of the post was the Silverstone X account, a track from the home country of Lando Norris, and where F1 will be heading to at the start of July, sharing an emoji describing its reaction to the driver's lap time.
"👀"
After the FP2 session, FP3 and Qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be taking place on Saturday, April 19.
Lando Norris shares mindset for week in Saudi Arabia
Lando Norris, who was critical of himself after a difficult weekend in Bahrain, admitted to his tendency to focus on the negatives in his life instead of the good things.
But he's working on changing that by learning how to remind himself of positive aspects of his season, stating that it is a balance.
"It's a balance, I think I'm clearly still trying to improve on. Such as this week, trying to remind myself of the good things. I do think of the bad stuff, the negative things, more than I think of the positives." [via Republic]
Ahead of the race, Norris leads the battle for the championship title, having secured 77 points over the first four races of the season.