F1's foray into Las Vegas seems to have begun with the famous Irish band U2's lead singer Bono promoting the race next weekend in his own unique yet somewhat unusual manner.

Las Vegas is set to host the inaugural F1 Las Vegas GP as teams head in for the final two races of the season. So far, Max Verstappen has been crowned the world champion and Red Bull has taken the same title for the constructors while others battle for the remaining positions.

At the same time, U2 was performing their show at the Las Vegas Sphere. Addressing the crowd, the band's lead singer Bono called it a sport where drivers "climb onto rockets and try to stay on Earth and not achieve orbit."

However, what followed might have been a little awkward for some fans. Bono went ahead and introduced his band as Formula 1 drivers, saying:

"On the drums, Max Verstappen! On the bass, the most elegant man on the circuit. Who is it? Lewis Hamilton on the bass! And on guitar, the Monaco model himself, Charles Leclerc."

He further said that he is the right person to bring peace between the two motorsports, Formula 1 and NASCAR:

"And I am the right person to bring peace between Formula 1 and NASCAR! On vocals, Daniel Ricciardo."

F1 world champion Max Verstappen remains unimpressed with Las Vegas GP

While there is certainly excitement in Sin City for the F1 Grand Prix, the track layout doesn't seem to be that impressive. There was ample work done around the streets to facilitate them for a race, however, the densely packed city poses a challenge to create a racing track.

The layout is mostly made up of long straights (including the Las Vegas Strip) and a handful of corners to pose somewhat of a challenge. When Max Verstappen was asked about the race that will take place, he opined that the race is just for the 'show' than the racing itself. Motorsport quoted him as saying:

"First of all, I think we are there more for the show than the racing itself if you look at the layout of the track."

"But you know, I'm actually not that into it. I'm more like, I'll go there and do my thing and be gone again," he added.

The race in Las Vegas is set to be held on Saturday, November 18. In the current calendar, this is the only race that will be held on a Saturday to accommodate the European audience because of the time zones. This will also mark the third and final race in the United States this season.