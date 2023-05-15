“One day it’ll all come crashing down”: Former Ferrari team principal warns Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso facade

Fernando Alonso, who joined from Alpine during the winter of 2022, has made a strong start to his Aston Martin career. He has earned third place in all but one of the first five races of 2023.

As Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin charm offensive continues, Formula One analyst and Journalist Peter Windsor has warned that "it'll all come crashing down" on him at some time.

With the team owned by Lawrence Stroll, the father of Alonso's teammate Lance, the two-time World Champion could face a difficult balance at Aston Martin. This is especially after their collision at the 2022 United States Grand Prix, in which Alonso's car was launched into the air.

Alonso has a history of feuding with teammates, most notably Esteban Ocon at Alpine. However, rather than creating himself as a direct danger to Stroll, he has made a determined effort to assist the young Canadian.

Alonso applauded Stroll on his overtaking during the race in Miami after seeing it occur on one of the giant screens surrounding the track. He advised a tweak in brake balance over team radio during the recent Azerbaijan GP.

Former Williams and Ferrari team boss Windsor was recently asked to rate Alonso during a recent YouTube live. He stated that Alonso's handling of Stroll is only a ruse to earn Aston Martin's favor.

"You can see he’s just trying to build up a whole sort of ‘we love Fernando’ thing at Aston Martin and one day it’ll all come crashing down probably, knowing poor old Fernando." he said.

This is not the first time Fernando Alonso has had difficulty adjusting to his teammate. Felipe Massa said that his relationship with Fernando Alonso was more problematic. On the track and inside the team, the Spaniard frequently clashes with colleagues, particularly with the Brazilian. Massa even referred to Alonso as his "most difficult teammate."

Aston Martin demands race wins from Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso claims that after Miami, finishing third in all four of his podium celebrations is no longer good enough. He now wants to win or, at the absolute least, move up to second position.

"I think at the beginning of the year a podium was amazing,’ he said. "Now after four podiums we want obviously more, and at least a second place. But the two Red Bulls are always unbreakable, and they are always super-fast. But maybe Monaco, maybe Barcelona we have a possibility."

Alonso has excelled at the start of his Aston Martin career, finishing on the podium in four of the five races this season to move up to third in the drivers' standings. However, Mike Krack has cautioned his driver and Aston Martin as a whole to not take any podium finishes, even P3s, for granted.

